It's everyone's worst nightmare to witness two massive snakes falling through their kitchen's ceiling while making a cup of tea.

Retiree David Tait has experienced slight horror on Monday after two huge snakes fell through the kitchen ceiling and crawled towards his bedroom in his place in north of Brisbane.

Steven Brown, snake catcher, told Today the two snakes on Tait's home were male, which seemed to be fighting over another snake, a female one.

Brown stated it was not up until he appeared at the house and realized where the snakes came from, adding that he was only called for two carpet snakes that showed up in the house. It was when he arrived at Tait's home that he found out the snakes were crashing through the kitchen ceiling.

According to The Guardian, the snakes measured 2.8 meters and 2.5 meters, and were reportedly weighing 22 kilograms between them, as stated by Brown, the snakes were among the largest that he has seen.

Tait uttered he has seen several snakes around his area earlier, but never as big as the ones discovered, adding that it was his first time to witness snakes creeping inside his residence.

On Tuesday morning, Tait told Today that his place is being surrounded by bushes, so seeing snakes is a typical scenario, but the size of the snakes discovered inside his house was very uncommon.

Brown was surprised to witness the snakes and said he has never seen anything like them in areas like Tait's place, emphasizing that the snakes were some of the fastest and biggest snakes he has ever encountered.

Tait stated the hole in his kitchen ceiling that was caused by the two massive snakes was easily repairable.

According to Brown, he suspected that the snakes were in combat over a female snake somewhere in Tait's house or garden, adding that he was not able to inspect the roof because of the design, which does not have a crawl space, CNN reported.

In a statement by Tait, he was surprised to discover the huge whole in his ceiling, adding that what has been broken was just a sheet of fibro and the snakes fell down on the kitchen top, knocking over kitchen plates and other stuff, but caused no serious damage.

Tait articulated when he found the snakes, the bigger one was creeping up under a cocktail cabinet, while the other snake has proceeded to a bedroom and was discovered that it was pressed up against a window.

As stated by Tait, he never had any idea that the snakes were in his roof, aside from the occasional noises he observed, which he thought were produced by a possum.

Moreover, Tait articulated that if ever he will hear similar noises he will go outside his house and likely have a stronger ceiling.

The snakes were then transferred to a nearby state forest but the third snake, which was suspected as a female, has not been located, causing fears that it was still inside the house.

As warmer weather approaches, Australians are advised to be prepared for more sightings of snakes as they appear around the country.



