An appalling moment is when a 4 ft long snake was pulled out by doctors from a woman's mouth.

The reptile had reportedly slithered into her throat as she slept in her garden in Levashi, Dagestan in southern Russia.

Viral Footage of Removal

The unwell woman was reportedly urgently hasted to the hospital where underwent general anesthesia. The video displayed the gloved hands of a doctor thrusting a tube down her throat to remove the snake, reported The Sun.

The health care provider was heard saying "Let's see what that is" prior to inserting the tube. As he gradually pulled the snake out, another medic takes hold of the reptile. It jumped and she shouted as it dawned on her how lengthy the snake was, reported The NewsVilla.

The website India noted that the footage of the crawled snake is prompting nightmares to the public.

Sleeping Woman Prior to Slithering of Snake

The young woman was sleeping in her home yard when the long snake slithered, reported India.

It was not made clear if the snake was alive and the duration the reptile was inside the woman not divulged. The Sun can not independently clarify the footage's authenticity.

The woman woke up to disturbing pains in her stomach prior to being rushed to the hospital. She was not yet aware of the snake's presence inside of her at that point.

The snake was eventually released into a medical bucket.

The mountainous republic of Dagestan bordering the Caspian Sea's ministry of health has yet to make a commentary on the video of the doctors pulling the snake from the woman.

Before dropping into the medical bucket, another medical staff gasped appalled when the snake wriggled from one end while it hovered through the air.

Prevention

Locals claim that it is rare for snakes to crawl inside people's throats. However, older citizens advised young people not to sleep outside due to slithering snakes.

The woman patient was unconscious all throughout the process of removal.

In the weekend, a similar scenario was reported when a large worm that had been a parasite inside a Chinese man's body for 17 years was at last removed by doctors.

According to a number of commenters, the snake could be a parasite or a giant worm but it appeared to be too lengthy to be as such. The snake type and the young woman patient were not identified. It was also not made clear if the snake remains to be alive.

Standing at an altitude of 4,165 ft, the village of Levashi comprises of a population of 11,500. The Ministry of Health in Dagestan is currently probing into the video.

The video of the removal treatment displayed the gloved hands of a doctor removing the unidentified snake type.

According to Patimat Abdurashidova, the chief doctor of the Levashinsky district hospital, she was not aware of such an operation that had been performed at their medical facility.

Like what is indicated in the video below of the doctors pulling a snake from a woman, a number of other victims have lamented of "something alive" inside them after snakes also crawled into their mouths.

