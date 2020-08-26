The public has always seen celebrities walking the red carpet, driving expensive cars, living in mansions, having dinner, and rubbing elbows with the most powerful people in the industry and politics, so it is difficult to picture them living a different life.

However, this lifestyle has not always been what these celebrities experienced; they understand what it feels like to struggle and to be in debt.

They did not come from rich families; they instead had to rely on their talent to be where they are today. Here are some famous celebrities who grew up in poverty.

Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey dominated the 90s and early 2000s with his amazing comedic performance. He then transitioned to drama in which he got noticed for his acting abilities. However, there is a sad story behind his goofy smile.

When he was a child, Carrey and his family lost their home, and they had to live in a van. At 15 years old, he quit school to help support his family. After he hit it big in Hollywood, he has been named as one of the highest-paid actors in the industry, with a net worth of $150 million.

Leonardo DiCaprio

DiCaprio was the ultimate heartthrob of the 90s, and his fame skyrocketed after the release of the critically acclaimed movie "Titanic," and he is also in the list of the highest-paid actor in Hollywood.

In his interview with Metro, DiCaprio admitted that he grew up very poor, and he was constantly surrounded by drugs and prostitution, and that is what helps keep him grounded, and that is how he kept his life in check. These days, he owns an island that he plans to turn into an eco-resort.

Oprah

Everybody knows Oprah Winfrey, she is a famous TV personality and is one of the richest self-made women in the world. But life was not easy for her. She grew up in rural Mississippi on her grandmother's farm, and they moved a lot, according to Business Insider.

Oprah went from a boarding home in Milwaukee, surrounded by poverty, and she was sexually assaulted when she was young. She dropped out of college early and began her career in media.

Decades later, Oprah is an entrepreneur legend. She launched Harpo Productions, a company responsible for daytime shows such as The Oprah Winfrey Show, Dr. Phil, and Rachel Ray. She is now worth $2.9 billion.

Jay-Z

Shawn Carter, also known as Jay-Z, is one of the most famous rappers of all time. He is also one of the richest musicians in America. He owns a record label, a clothing line, an entertainment company, and part-owner of the Brooklyn Nets.

When he was young, he lived in Brooklyn, New York, and had to sell drugs on the streets in order to get by. Now, he is worth $1.16 billion.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most successful Latina in Hollywood. She is known for her lavish lifestyle, so far from her life in the Bronx, where she grew up in poverty.

Lopez left home and pursued dance, she also slept in a cot in her dance studio, according to W magazine. Now, Jenny from the block never has to worry about money, as she is worth $360 million.

