The Academy Award is one of the most prestigious awards show in Hollywood, and getting an Oscar is every actor's dream. Winning the trophy puts you into the A-list status, and it can boost your career and your paycheck.

It is easy to assume that A-list actors known for their blockbuster movies and amazing acting skills have already won an Oscar, but the truth is not all of them have.

Here are some of the best actors in Hollywood who are yet to win the prize.

Will Smith

Will Smith started as a rapper, and he landed a role in one of the most famous sitcoms, "Fresh Prince of Bel Air." After the show ended, he starred in numerous blockbuster movies like "Bad Boys" and "Men in Black," and it made him one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood.

Smith was not all about comedy; he also displayed his acting skill with movies like "Ali" and "Pursuit of Happyness," both of which earned him nominations. However, Smith never won the Academy Award for best actor.

Also Read: Celebrities Who Grew Up in Poverty But Are Now Millionaires

Glenn Close

Glenn Close is known as the actress with the most Academy Award nominations but never won once. She has seven nominations to her name since 1983.

In 2019, she was nominated again for her role in "The Wife." In 2012, she got nominated for "Albert Nobbs," and in 1988, she got nominated for her iconic role in "Fatal Attraction," but she was beaten out by Cher for the movie "Moonstruck."

Close won the Golden Globe last year for the movie "The Wife," and a lot of people thought she was going to bag the Oscars too, but unfortunately, she lost to Olivia Coleman, who won best actress for the movie "The Favourite."

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp is a man of many faces. He took on so many roles, and he disappeared in each one of them, yet no matter how iconic his roles are, he never won an Oscar for them.

Depp was nominated three times. In 2004 he was nominated for "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl," in 2005 he was nominated for "Finding Neverland," and in 2008, he was nominated for "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street." With his personal life being so complicated and his movies not doing so well lately, people wonder if he can still win in the future.

Amy Adams

Amy Adams is now labeled as the "female Leonardo DiCaprio." She has been nominated six times yet has not won an award yet, much like DiCaprio's previous fate.

Adams won other awards though, such as the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Critics' Choice Movie Awards. However, the Academy Awards just won't give in.

Adams was nominated in 2006 for "Junebug," then in 2009 for "Doubt," in 2011 for "The Fighter," in 2013 for "The Master." She was also nominated in 2013 for the movie "American Hustle," but she lost to Cate Blanchett, who won best actress for her movie "Blue Jasmine."

Related Article: Craziest Things Celebrities Did for Attention

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.