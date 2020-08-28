The famous actor and protagonist of the hit Marvel movie "Black Panther" Chadwick Boseman died at 43 years old on Friday after fighting against colon cancer for nearly four years. The actor had his last moments inside his home in Los Angeles in the presence of his wife and family.

A true warrior

According to CBC, four years ago, Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer, as revealed by his family in an official statement.

His loved ones called him a true fighter and said that he persevered through his suffering and ordeals and gave fans several movies and films that they loved and entertainment.

They added that he starred in many famous films, including Marshall and Da 5 Bloods and several other noteworthy movies. Boseman's family revealed that the actor worked on the films in the middle of surgeries and chemotherapies. They said the honor of his career was to bring justice and give life to King T'Challa in Black Panther.

Boseman's family expressed their gratitude to fans around the world who have continued to support their beloved and the love they have given him. They ask fans for their understanding of asking for privacy during this difficult time.

