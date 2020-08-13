Before the U.S. sends a high-level entourage for talk, China sends a combat air patrol to remind Taiwan and the US that Beijing is watching. But on the offside, the protocol broken by the Trump administration has made it more difficult for the CCP in Beijing to impose its one-China policy.

In the Taiwan Strait, Beijing flew several formations of Chengdu J-10 and Shenyang J-11 fighters earlier into the airspace that can be transited without the Taiwanese Air Force scrambling its jets. This median line is the only air corridor that can be crossed for a short time.

The Chinese flight came after Alex Azar, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary, went to Taiwan as one of the first high-level visits. Such a visit signifies further unofficial U.S. recognition that China considers a breach of their One-China policy, according to The Drive.

The event of sending the jets into the corridor was timed just right before the U.S official began his sit down with the Taiwanese President, Tsai Ing-wen. In the meeting, he assured Taiwan of unequivocal support and friendship that is pledged by Washington.

Sending flights of jets was not unnoticed by the Taiwanese leadership. Later on, they started the deployment of People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) fighters. It was called an unwanted intrusion into the Strait and it has undermined stability and security.

The Chinese J-10 and J-11 fighter jets intentionally violated Taiwanese airspace of the rather narrow strait at exactly 9:00 a.m. (01.00 GMT). While in-flight, the jets were in the sight of anti-aircraft batteries on the island, according to the Ministry of Defense. Soon after, Taiwanese planes were dispatched to drive away from the intruders. But for now, Beijing is silent about the PLAAF intrusion into airspace that is not theirs.

Also read: PLA Conducts Practice Assault Drills, Preparing for Possible Taiwan Invasion?

Azar's visit to Taiwan is one of the most important state visits that Taiwan has experienced, and that comes when the U.S. and China are at odds with each other. Beijing has made its opposition as the U.S. is increasingly against Chinese activities in the South China Sea.

Another is the shift of U.S. foreign policy in the Trump administration. Beijing is hinting that the recent diplomatic mission is not without consequence, cited Japan Times.

Before the People's Liberation Army Navy held exercises in the South China Sea, the Taiwanese military had something in store for the PLAN. Taiwan flew F-16s with armed AGM Harpoon anti-ship missiles that were ready to fire on any Chinee vessel. In other areas in the Indo-Pacific, the U.S. poked China with observation operations in the SCS. Next were joint exercises with Japan and Australia that stoked the flames a bit more, according to Yahoo.

The People's Republic of China (PRC) considers Taiwan as part of the maindland, with the Taiwanese government not giving in to communist pressure that has made Beijing mad. Xi Jinping prefers a Taiwan that cannot stop the Chinese military, but Trump is giving the Taiwanese advanced arms. Another sore point to U.S. and China squabbles is the blame of the pandemic.

Related article: Chinese Air Support Weakened by Only Three Aerial Tankers Compared to US in Taiwan Invasion

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.