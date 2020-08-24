There are cult classics and amazing movies that did not get the love that it deserved at the box office. These movies prove that just because it bombed at the box office, it does not mean it is bad.

As soon as it became available in DVDs and streaming services, that is when the public learned how to appreciate them. Here are some of the best movies that did not do well at the box office.

Scott Pilgrim vs the World in 2010

Funny, different, aesthetically pleasing with an amazing original soundtrack, Scott Pilgrim vs the World had it all, but it was not enough to encourage the public to see it in theaters. With a budget of $85 million, the movie only grossed $32 million at the box office.

Scott Pilgrim vs the World starred Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin and then newcomers Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson and Chris Evans. Directed by Edgar Wright, this is not the typical "comic book turned movie adaptation" trope. It is fun, wacky and badass.

Shawshank Redemption in 1994

Shawshank Redemption is one of the greatest movies of all time, but it was not appreciated during its release in 1994. With a budget of $25 million, it only grossed $28.3 million. Despite the poor ticket sales, it received love from the critics and the Academy, as it raked in seven Oscar nominations including Best Picture.

According to Morgan Freeman, one of the lead actors, the title is one factor why people stayed away from it at the theaters. But as soon as it hit VHS and cable, that was when the film became a classic.

Iron Giant in 1999

Iron Giant is not just an ordinary animated film. It has a solid story with a lot of heart, and the ending will leave you in tears. It has 96% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an 89% audience rating, but it barely made money in movie theaters.

The movie had a budget of $80 million, but it only grossed $31.3 million. Iron Giant was the first film from Brad Bird, the man behind the box office hit "Ratatouille", "Mission Impossible:Ghost Protocol" and "The Incredibles." When Iron Giant hit home video and cable, that was when it was recognized.

Wizard of Oz in 1939

Who does not know Wizard of Oz? From its catchy lines, countless remakes and musicals, it is difficult to believe that this classic tanked at the box office. The movie had a budget of $2.7 million, but it only grossed $3 million. Despite the poor numbers, it stood the test of time.

Citizen Kane in 1941

Citizen Kane is hailed as the greatest film ever made and has made it into the list of movies that you should watch before you die. But despite all of these titles and praise, it did not do well in theaters. The movie had a budget of $839,000, but it only grossed $1.5 million.

Luckily, critics loved Orson Welles' masterpiece, and it got nine Oscar nominations and is still labeled as the best film of all time and is a must-watch for all movie lovers.

