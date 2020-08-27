There are food myths that the public hears so much about that now everyone has started to believe it. Not all of them are correct, especially when you take into account the logical explanation for some of these myths. Here are some of the famous food myths debunked.

Vitamin C can help ward off colds

Research shows that vitamin C does not ward off colds, but it is helpful in those who participate in extreme physical exercise.

A study in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition in 2019 found that an intake of a pill of ascorbic acid, or vitamin C, before exercise suppressed superoxide dismutase activity, which is an indicator of stress in the body. Basically, vitamin C helps with the strengthening of the immune system, but it is not a cure for colds.

Also Read: Weirdest Food Menu Items from the Last Decade

Cholesterol content in eggs

Eggs are good for you, but there should be a limit. A study in 2018 in the Journal Nutrients showed that eggs do not contribute to high cholesterol.

Eggs are a source of zinc, iron, vitamin D, choline, and many other nutrients. However, you need to keep in mind that the research on eggs has been mixed, so do not overdo it. According to The American Heart Association, one whole egg or two egg whites a day can be a part of your diet.

You will sleep better after drinking alcohol

A lot of people think that drinking alcohol before going to bed can help them sleep better. But drinking alcohol before you sleep may disrupt it and increase wakefulness, according to a study in Current Opinion in Psychology published in 2019.

Diabetic patients need to give up sweets

Contrary to popular belief, diabetic patients can still eat sweets, but it has to be in moderation. The key to maintaining healthy blood glucose levels is balancing meals and snacks that has a mixture of fats, carbs, and proteins and using medication and exercise to keep the blood sugar under control.

Eating carrots will help improve the eyesight

Everyone is lead to believe that eating carrots will give you a 20/20 vision. In fact, this myth is so popular that it is constantly used in advertisements and even in cartoons. This myth has been around since World War II when rumors spread around that pilots are lots of carrots to keep their vision in shape.

However, the eyesight of the fighter was the result of improved technology. This remains a myth, even if carrots do contain a lot of vitamin A, eating a whole lot of them won't make your bad eyesight better.

Red wine is a healthy alcohol

Although it is true that red wine is good for your health, recent studies have found that ethanol, the stuff that makes alcohol, is what raises levels of protective HDL, or good cholesterol.

HDL helps reduce clotting factors that prevent heart attack and stroke. That means that in moderation, white wine, beer, and other alcoholic beverages do help keep your heart healthy, not just red wine, per research in the BMJ.

Related Article: Spiciest Food in the World for Adventurous Food Lovers

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.