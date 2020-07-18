Fast food chains started off with serving simple burgers and fries. But as years pass by, more and more fast-food chains are looking for unusual food menu items to add to their list in order to entice their customers and to keep the buzz alive.

From no bun burgers to dippers, from making a sandwich out of donuts to adding bacon on sundaes, here are some of the weirdest fast-food menu items from the last decades.

KFC's Double Down

One of the biggest fast-food chains in the world is KFC, and they started the decade with a bang. In 2010, KFC introduced the Double Down burger, which sandwiched two kinds of cheese, two strips of bacon, and the famous Colonel's Sauce between two boneless chicken filet. What made this creation a "talk of the town" after its release was how unhealthy it was compared to a regular burger.

Also Read: Climate Change: Food Shortage To Triple By 2040 Due To Extreme Weather

Burger King's Bacon Sundae

Bacon is a staple breakfast food in the West and ice cream is one of the most popular desserts. In the summer of 2012, Burger King combined the two and came up with Bacon Sundae. It was vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate sauce, caramel, and sprinkled with smoked bacon.

Dunkin Donuts' Glazed Donut Breakfast Sandwich

In 2013, Dunkin Donut introduced the Glazed Donut Breakfast Sandwich as an attempt to combine sweet and savory. The sandwich was only 360 calories and was on the healthier side of the Dunkin Donuts' menu. The sandwich was comprised of bacon and egged in between two glazed donuts that were halved.

Taco Bell's Waffle Taco

Taco Bell has always been known to experiment on new food menu items. One of the most famous creations that they had was Waffle Taco. The Waffle Taco was introduced in 2014 and is comprised of a taco-shaped waffle that was wrapped around your choice of bacon or sausage, with cheese, scrambled eggs, and syrup.

Pizza Hut's Hot Dog Bites Pizza

In 2015, Pizza Hut decided to add a twist on their famous pan pizza. The Hot Dog Bites Pizza has 28 mini hot dogs that were baked into the crust of the pizza and it was served with mustard instead of marinara sauce. Unfortunately, the item only lasted for a couple of months, with Washington Post publishing an article about their distaste with the creation.

Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino

In 2017, Starbucks introduced the Unicorn Frappuccino. The mango-flavored drink was so popular online because influencers went crazy for it, not to mention it was aesthetically pleasing. But not everyone loved the drink, and late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert joked about "grinding up unicorns" to make the drink.

Tim Hortons' Buffalo Latte

One of the most famous Canadian donut shop decided to add something new on their menu items back in 2017. The Buffalo Latte was a mashup of steamed milk, espresso, mocha, whipped cream, Buffalo sauce and it was sprinkled with Buffalo seasoning. The drink created quite a buzz, and Bon Appetit even featured it saying that customers must have blue cheese or celery on hand to wash it down.

Related Article: 10 Best Fast Food Chain in the US

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.