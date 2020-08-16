A lot of people love spicy foods, from spicy chicken wings and spicy ramen to spicy ribs to spicy burgers, there are those who are in for the thrill.

There are different ranges of spice, from the lowest which just gives your tongue the tingle to the highest which makes your eyes water and your mouth burn. If you want to experience these ranges and are in for the adventure, here are some of the spiciest food in the world.

Jerk chicken

Jerk chicken is the most iconic Jamaican food, it is a sweet, tangy, and spicy meal that you can try in ethnic restaurants. The key ingredients in jerk chicken are habanero peppers, scotch bonnet, and allspice, along with cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, scallions, garlic, and thyme. This food is best paired with a Red Stripe to wash down the spice.

Also Read: 10 Best Fast Food Chain in the US

Kimchi jjigae

If you've eaten in a Korean restaurant before, you may have tried kimchi, but there is a spicier version of it called kimchi jjigae. The ingredients include green onions, tofu, garlic, mushrooms, and a lot of red chilies. The Korean dish is slowly simmered until the stew is fully infused and the broth reaches the preferred amount of spiciness. Kimchi jjigae is served boiling hot, so have a glass of water ready.

Phaal curry

Curry can get spicy too, but the most intense version is the phaal curry. Phaal curry originated in the Indian restaurants of Birmingham, England where the local chef decided to add a whole haul of spicy peppers into the dish, which is usually made with standard chili, ginger, thick tomato base, and fennel seeds.

If you are in New York, you can try the dish at Brick Lane Curry House as they made the hottest curry in existence as they use 10 types of peppers, including habanero, scotch bonnet, and ghost peppers.

Sichuan hot pot

The Sichuan cuisine from China is usually referred to as one of the hottest types in the world, and the Sichuan hot pot just proves this. Onion, garlic, and Sichuan peppers added with vegetables, meat, mushrooms, and anything else that you want to toss into the pepper oil broth like duck blood or pig brain.

The hot temperature of the soup together with the spiciness of the food will definitely make you sweat, making it the perfect meal for winter months.

Tom yum

A famous dish from Thailand, this sour and spicy soup includes the bird's-eye pepper, lemongrass, lime juice, kaffir lime leaves, galangal, and fish sauce.

Spicy meats and seafood are also added, if you want prawns you can go with tom yum goong, if you want chicken then you can go with tom yum gai. If the broth is bright orange, it only has a bit of spice perfect for first-timers, but if you want something stronger, go with a broth that is red in color.

Vindaloo pork

Vindaloo is a similar curry dish that is also known for its spiciness. It is adopted from Portuguese pork preserved in red wine, garlic, and peppers. The Indians swapped the wine out for palm vinegar and added spicier red peppers, making it curry-based. The amount of spice depends on the peppers used.

Related Article: Weirdest Food Menu Items from the Last Decade

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.