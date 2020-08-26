Kim Jong Un has been derelict in his public appearance, leading to speculations that he's comatose or dead. Because of this event, the reigns of power will be handed over to his sister Kim Yo Jong.

Last April 22, there has a persistent rumor that the North Korean leader had complications and died as a result from a bungled heart surgery. It has not been proven by any intelligence agency

Is he in a coma or not?

Sources say that the North Korean leader is reportedly in a coma after his disappearance from his duties for some time now, reported The Sun.

According to a source, an ex-aide to the late- Korean president Kim Dae-jung said that the North Korean government is not giving the entire truth of his status, noted US News.

Chang Song-min told the media that Kim is just in a coma and is not dead yet.

This remark came about after the publicized event of transferring some of his official functions to his sister, 33, in recent reports from a news outlet.

He added that processes that are related to the leader's sister Kim Yo-Jong is getting done. They cannot afford to leave the seat of power vacant for so long.

If he really is in a coma, then it is a well-guarded secret of the North Koreans while the rest of the world is guessing.

When did he last appear in public?

According to the news, he was attending a meeting on August 19 which is his first after some time. However, it is hard to confirm even with intel due to the secretive nature of the North Korean leader.

Another dilemma is the verification of the images that are released to the press, considering the shadowy practice they regard information.

Another bombshell is the long hiatus from May 1 onwards wherein many has not seen the leader. For many, this meant he is dead not merely in comatose. It left everyone guessing literally, and pawing for answers, said CTV News.

One report said that he was keeping a low profile this year 2020 because he was avoiding getting infected by the COVID-19 virus which is running rampant.

What else is known

Most are in agreement that he is either dead or lying in coma, or is in a vegetable state by now. He failed to attend important dates that was just part his function as the leader on April 15.

Some sources that were from Beijing say that Kim died in a botch operation. He could have been saved but the Chinese medical team came too late on April 12.

Since May 1, he has appeared in public mostly with his sister. She will be his successor if something happened.

His most recent appearance was at the fertilizer plant at Suncheon, told Korean Central News Agency, that he inaugurated,

During the public appearance, he was pleased with what was created with hard work from the workers from Kim Chaek University of Technology. Case in point, most secret service think that he's been hiding all the time.

More evidence is gathered but still no pertinent leads. Nothing seems to add up if he's dead or comatose too. Whatever happens the wheels are moving and Kim You Jong will be powerful.

