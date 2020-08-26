According to 40-year old Nicole Dozois, she battered her father several times in the face that included a badly hurt left eye. Other injuries are scratches all over his neck. He allegedly was guilty of excessive farting.

The suspect was arrested in Tampa Bay, Florida, after an incident at their home.

Based on the reports on Sunday, the woman was fed up with her dad, and proceeded to hit him repeatedly. One of the reasons she resorted to beating is because of her dad's flatulence that was relentlessly released in their residence. To be exact, the case of battery and assault caused by farts was at the address 130th Avenue in North Largo, near to Tampa Bay, reported Meaww.

The incident bizarre call

Authorities who responded to this very bizarre domestic incident came at 2a.m. reporting Dozois who was beating her dad Michael for releasing much gas. It kept her from sleeping well since both were sleeping in the same bedroom in the residence, told the police, cited Knowledia.

The two argued over the other one's excessive flatulence which might have been too excessive. Next, she started beating her 59-year-old dad up which was mentioned in the affidavit. In the reported domestic batter, she struck the older man's face many times with several injuries. The daughter's anger was fueled by the continual flatulence.

Charges filed cause by gas

After charges were filed, Dozois was placed in the Pinellas County jail, charged with domestic battery that was under unusual circumstances. Later she was released base on her recognizance. According to the records, the daughter did not admit guilt to the misdemeanor charge. The court ordered to stay away from her father as part of the arrangement, as reported by The Smoking Gun

Further digging into the records of Dozois shows prior charges like theft and probationary infractions. In one case, the accused also beat her sister in the head in a similar way she beat up her dad. But she got lucky when the prosecutors allowed the battery charges to be dissolved.

Nicole Dozois case is only one of the many eccentricities that can be uncanny and comedic. There are also similar weird cases.

Other unusual cases

Last April, the unusual case of a Florida woman (again) who was caught by the police, placed 400-Easter eggs that were filled with porn in all the mailboxes near her place.

When the owners of the mailboxes took out the plastic eggs, in Flagler County. Nothing sweet or edible were found inside but porno pictures, noted the Palm Coast Observer.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, the culprit was Abril Cestoni, 42, who was identified by CCTV cameras. She was apprehended later on and admitted to the unusual crime.

