Despite the circulating rumors, Boris Johnson dismissed that he will be stepping down as the British prime minister. Concerns over his general health spread when he got infected with COVID-19, and many people are questioning if he can still fulfill his duties.

A few months ago, Johnson was laid up after catching the bug, but he recovered and immediately resumed his work on Downing Street. Public thought that he might not be 100% fit to work again, and this prompted all the rumors about him stepping down.

But despite what has been going around, he assured the public that he will continue to provide his service. Boris also gave the impression that he plans to stay on and will not leave anytime soon, according to the Daily Mail.

According to Dominic Cummings, Boris' father-in-law, the coronavirus took its toll on Johnson and he is not as fully recovered as he claims. With enthusiasm and high spirits, Johnson said he was fit and ready for the work ahead.

Notwithstanding the politics of Downing Street and the British Parliament, his office sent out a statement to put down such claims and allegations of resigning as nonsense. Sir Humphry Wakefiel, made the statement that Johnson is not planning to leave office. Arrangements could be made to shift power in six months should he do so.

Some sources claim that someone on holiday went to Boris' castle located in Northumberland. The individual alleges that the prime minister said that he is still feeling longer-lasting effects of the coronavirus, and resignation may happen soon.

A recent speaking engagement at the Appledore shipyard in Devon was his destination. When he was asked about the claims, he shrugged it off, saying its absolute nonsense.

Also read: Boris Johnson Stable in ICU: What COVID-19 Drug is Used to Treat Him?

To further exlain to his constituents that he is in great fighting form, Boris stressed that he's lost a bit of weight to get healthier. Politician Baronet Sir Humphry, 84, a former soldier and interior designer, has a daughter named Mary wedded to Mr. Cummings. He added during an interview a reference to the Prime Minister as an injured horse and working despite his lasting illnesses, according to the Times.

Sources add that Sir Humphry is critical in letting the not so fit-Johnson back on the saddle as PM. He will never recover, which has a myriad of conclusions to his statement.

During early April, Johnson stayed more than a week in the hospital while recovering from coronavirus. He also spent some time in intensive care when it got worse, noted BBC. Reports of many survivors of the coronavirus are some leftover effects that pester the system. And it will remain in the body, giving some discomfort but better than the alternative of being in the hospital.

When he got the virus in March at the end, it marked the first world leader sick with the virus. With the PM in the intensive care unit, intubation is very dangerous and could have disastrous effects. The hospital that he was treated in London's St. Thomas's Hospital, along with him was Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary who got out earlier. Having two leaders sick worried the British government too, according to New York Times.

Related article: Wearing of Face Masks Mandatory in UK As Work Resumes for Coronavirus Protection

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.