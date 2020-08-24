Senior White House adviser and President Trump's defender, Kellyanne Conway, announced that she is resigning from her post. In a statement, the 53-year-old Conway said that she is stepping down from her position at the end of August to focus on her family.

More time with her children

Aside from Conway, her husband, George Conway, who works for the Lincoln Project, will be taking a break from social media and from political activism.

Conway added that her decision was her choice and that she would announce her future plans in time. She denied any other reason behind her resignation aside from spending more time with her children, as reported by ABC News.

The announcement of her resignation came hours after her 15-year-old daughter, Claudia Conway, tweeted that her mother's job as the senior adviser for President Trump had "ruined her life."

Conway is still scheduled to speak at the Republican National Convention on August 26, but she already told President Trump about her resignation on August 23.

A veteran pollster and a Republican strategist, Conway was the first woman to manage a successful presidential campaign in the US, as she spearheaded Trump's campaign in 2016.

Conway acted as a political adviser to President Trump, she was a senior counsellor at the White House, and she maintained a very high influential position in the Trump administration.

Contrast in political beliefs

Meanwhile, her husband, George Conway, is a co-founder of The Lincoln Project, which is a Republican political action committee working to prevent the re-election of President Trump in 2020.

Conway said in her statement that the past four years have allowed her "blessings beyond compare" and that she and her husband disagree about a lot of things, but they are united on what matters most, which are their children.

Conway added that their four children are teenagers and they are starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for a few months. She said that as millions of parents around the United States know, children doing school from home requires a level of attention and vigilance that is "unusual as these times."

Claudia Conway's tweet about her mother immediately went viral, after she said she is pushing for emancipation. She later posted on her Twitter account that she will take a mental health break from social media, saying that the events are "becoming way too much."

Kellyanne Conway is one of President Trump's most loyal supporters and has been with him since the start of his journey as president. She is also one of the most controversial figures in the country, as she has sparred with journalists in defence of the president and his words.

Conway made the line "alternative facts" famous, and it is a phrase that she used to describe former White House press secretary Sean Spicer's figures about the number of people who attend the inauguration of Trump.

In a 2017 interview, Conway cited a "massacre" that is non-existent in order to defend the immigration restrictions of the Trump administration.

In the same year, the US government's ethics advisory board said that Conway should be investigated after she urged the public during a live interview to purchase clothing from Ivanka Trump's brand.

Conway has found herself between her husband and Trump. George Conway has been public with his sentiments about Trump, calling him "incompetent."

Meanwhile, Trump has called him a "stone cold loser" and said that he had turned down George Conway for a job in the justice department.

