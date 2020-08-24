Chinese excursions entering Japanese waters is a clear violation, and it will not be as easy with Japanese subs ready to meet the Chinese under the water. This is only one of the cats and mouse games the Chinese play in coercing the Japanese who are not standing by anymore.

Beijing takes a crack at trying to intimidate Japan, but what it got is the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) resolving to stop China. The JMSDF is using its submarine to butting heads with PLAN under Japanese seas.

A class of its own with a specialty in anti-submarine warfare, their navy is far better than the PLAN with their noisy subs compared to China which is reliant on stolen technology and reverse engineering, Japan submarine technology is second to none. But the PLAN is fighting quantity versus quality. Think tanks are analyzing how the JMSDF will respond, reported Forbes.

Japanese have detected loud PLAN subs a lot. When a Chinese sub thought it can sneak around, the Japanese Navy scrambled helicopter-carriers, two destroyers, and maritime patrol aircraft. A Chinese sub is the intruder with its interests in the East China Sea.

In a press release, the JMSDF reported the intruding sub got detected at the northeast of Amami Oshima, June 18. The location of the underwater ping is along islands between Japan and China. The Chinese sub was slinking in the length of the first island chain, on the underwater barriers that separate China from the Pacific. It lingered there for several days.

Also read: Chinese Submarines Using Underground Base in Hainan Island Captured in Satellite Photos

An orchestrated move of all Chinese assets is to coerce others illegally in territorial disputes. The white paper alleged that China is increasing sorties to force their way into a status quo around the Senkakus. China says it is theirs, hence their roguish attitude.

The paper says that JMSDF will gather information and reconnaissance through its submarines all over territorial waters. What the Japanese meant is going on the defensive. Instead of just a passive response, they will monitor and hound Chinese subs and warships to give the PLAN a wake-up call. With its rambunctious behavior, the PLAN will not be tolerated by painting Chinese assets and letting them know.

Tokyo is beefing up their sub-force to have 16 and another 6 to make them 22 in all. China has more subs which makes it harder for Japanese subs despite their technological refinement. Still, to negate numerical superiority, the Japanese forces will keep more submarines in force. All units will actively seek out Chinese intruders in patrols and defense as its primary operation.

Tokyo has the first sub with Lithium-Ion batteries that allows it to stay longer underwater. Compared to the use of Air Independent Power (AIP), this is less effectively used by both nations. The paper says it will keep Japanese subs operating at persistent intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), powering subs with it is beyond what the Chinese have now.

In 2004, the Chinese sent a nuclear sub into Japanese waters, which was a violation of international law. Not all of China's 46 subs are modern, but they were using espionage, stealing design and technology. Another incident in January 2018, A Plan sub violated Miyakojima Island and the Senkaku Islands but the Chinese denied it.

When the last Sōryū Class submarine, Tōryū is ready for service next year as it will add more units, making it hard for more Chinese excursions met by Japanese subs.

Related article: Japan Defense Chief Told Chinese Military to Back Off From Senkakus

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.