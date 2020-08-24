North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is reportedly in a coma and his sister Kim Yo Jong is set to take over the seat in the Hermit Kingdom's regime based on the statements of a South Korean diplomat.

According to late South Korean president Kim Dae-Jung's former aide, Chang Song-min, the North is concealing the truth regarding the current condition of its leader. He also added that the dictator's health is already deteriorating and that Kim Jong Un is currently in a state of comatose.

Speculations about the health of the dictator follow his lack of public appearances in the past months. Based on a report by Fox News, Chang Song-min stated that his current assessment of the North Korean leader is that his life has not yet ended but is currently in a state of comatose, The New York Post reported.

Powers Delegated to Dictator's Sister

As the dictator's health continues to worsen, Song-min stated that his 32-year-olf sister and confidante Kim Yo Jong is first in line to the seat of the regime. He also added that some of the supreme leader's powers have been transferred to his sister.

However, he added that a complete succession by Kim Yo Jong has not yet been formed. The dictator's sister is currently being little by little brought in to the affairs of the nation as it is possible that Kim Jong Un's situation may further deteriorate.

According to Fox News, the claims of the South Korean diplomat comes not a week after North Korea released pictures of the dictator present in a government meeting last Thursday.

On top of this, earlier this week, news claiming that the dictator himself has delegated some of his powers to his sister circulated. According to the reports, Kim Yo Jong has been appointed as second in command in the Kim regime.

After the said promotion, Kim Yo Jong has been put in charge of the policies of North Korea regarding its relations with the US and South Korea. Based on a statement from spy chiefs, Kim Jong Un has named his sister the de-facto deputy on these matters.

However, despite the delegation of some powers to Kim Yo Jong, her brother remains as North Korea's absolute authority. It was also stated that the main reason of the turning over of some powers was to relieve the dictator of some of the stresses of ruling the Hermit Kingdom.

The dictator is now said to be at around 36 years old has only made a handful of appearances this year. Back in April, it can be recalled that he was not seen in public for more than two weeks which caused speculations regarding a heart operation that went wrong putting him in a critical condition. Several reports have even claimed that the dictator has died.

But the rumors of his death were immediately erased after Pyongyang released images of the supreme leader attending a ribbon-cutting ceremony in a fertilizer factory through the state media.

News about the dictators worsening condition comes weeks after North Korea faced tragedies due to floods that wiped out its food supply prompting a shortage.



