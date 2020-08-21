North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has entrusted a part of his power to Kim Yo Jong, the leader's sister, to assist him in coping up with his escalating stress in spearheading the North Korean government, as stated by the South Korea's spy agency.

Kim Yo Jong, 32, is the only close relative of North Korea's dictator with a public role in the government and recently have been recognized for leading a new tougher crusade to pose pressure on Seoul.

The dictator's sister is currently serving as his "defacto second-in-command," although she has not been appointed as his successor, according to the National Intelligence Service.

The Yonhap News Agency reported that the agency was quoted saying during a closed-door orientation with the law makers of South Korea that Kim Yo Jong, who was the first recognized vice department director of the Workers' Party Central Committee, was navigating overall state concerns based on the delegations.

As stated by the intelligence, the shifting of power was intended to alleviate the stress being faced by North Korea's dictator from his ruling and avoid accountability in the event of policy failure.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is currently maintaining his unrestricted power, but a few of it has been turned over little by little, according to the source, stating that the dictator's sister is the only person who shares power with him.

Yonhap reported that Kim Tok Hun, the new premier, and Pak Pong Ju, State Affairs Commission vice chairman, have both presumed power in managing the economic sector, as stated by the agency.

In a report by Reuters, Kim Yo Jong have received widespread acknowledgement ahead of Kim Jong Un's 2019 summit with the US President Donald Trump in Vietnam, when all her efforts including handling an ashtray for Kim Jong Un at a train station during his trip went well.

In July, Kim Yo Jong gave her direct opinion on diplomacy with Washington in an atypical statement in the state media, stating that she has been granted a special permission by her brother, Kim Jong Un, to watch the US Independence Day celebrations, New York Post reported.

In April, when speculations arose about the health condition of North Korea's dictator, Kim Yo Jong has been considered as a possible candidate to take over their family's dynasty until one of Kim Jong Un's children reaches the right age to rule the country.

But Kim Yo Jong has not been seen on a number of high-level conferences, which included the assembly of the ruling Workers' Party on Wednesday, as reported by the NK News, which is a website based in Seoul that keeps an eye on the North Korean government.

During the Wednesday session, Kim Jong Un admitted that North Korea's economy have been hurt by the US-led sanctions, the devastating floods, and the new coronavirus pandemic.

Kim Jong Un's ruling somewhat scheduled a unwonted congress in January to prepare a five-year development plan with the objective of improving the country's power supply and manufacturing and agricultural production, amidst the economic struggles being faced by the country.



