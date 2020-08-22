A man from Kentucky was arrested by authorities after he tried to sell a young boy twice at a convenience store. The man was allegedly high on meth when the crime happened.

Child trafficking

According to the Kentucky State Police, the suspect Harry Day, pleaded guilty on August 17 to human trafficking. The incident happened at a Speedy Mart gas station in Corbin, where Day attempted to sell a 4-year-old child on August 16, as reported by 10News.

The 29-year-old suspect tried to sell the child for $2,500 to two different people, fortunately, neither bought the boy. The Herald Ledger reports that witnesses overheard Day and immediately called the police on him.

Investigators said that witnesses described the child as a black and reported the description and license plate of Day's car.

The police tracked the car to the home of Gertrude Henson, who is the child's mother. Both Henson and Day admitted to using meth before Day drove to the convenience store to sell the boy.

Inside the house, authorities found drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine. Aside from the human trafficking charge, Day is also facing charges of possession of controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence and child endangerment.

A judge from Kentucky sentenced Day to a year behind bars for the human trafficking conviction. Henson was also arrested and was charged with endangering a minor and several drug offences. She now remains at the Knox County Detention Center.

Similar incident

In 2018, a man from Wisconsin posted an advertisement on Craigslist to sell his 4-year-old daughter for sex. He was arrested and sentenced to 60 years in prison, as reported by Independent.Co.

The suspect, Andrew James Turley, was convicted of trafficking a child and compelling prostitution of a minor, according to the prosecutors in Harris County, Texas.

Turley, who was 30-years-old back then, caught the attention of Houston police officers after they saw his Craigslist ad titled "Play with Daddy's Little Girl." He described his child as "younger than 10" as he arranged for a meeting with a potential client in more than 70 email exchanges.

Turley told the client through emails that he would give the child some sleep medication ahead of the encounter and that he charges $1,000 for two hours. The district attorney's office said that the suspect implied that his daughter might be too young for intercourse, but everything else was okay.

What Turley did not know is that the client was an undercover police officer. Turley was immediately arrested after the undercover officer showed up at his apartment in Houston where the child was living with her mother.

KTRK reported that the girl was in a bedroom, lying naked under a blanket and was unresponsive. The child's mother, who was not charged, did not know what the suspect was doing.

One of the assistant district attorneys who prosecuted the case, Stewanna Miskell, expressed her heartbreak over the case. She said that a father is supposed to be a protector, not a predator.

Turley was sentenced to 30 years on each of the two charges, and he will not be eligible for parole until he's 75.

