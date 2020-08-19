Hollywood has mysterious cases that sound like it came from a script but has happened in real life. Even celebrities are not safe from mysterious deaths and unsolved cases, forming conspiracy theories.

These cases have baffled the public for decades, and no one is still close to solving them. Here are some of the most mysterious celebrity deaths.

Brittany Murphy

Actress Brittany Murphy was a rising star in 2009 when she tragically died at just 32 years old. Murphy's death at the time was said to have been because of a lethal mix of pneumonia combined with anemia, which doctors said have caused the cardiac arrest that took her life. However, her family is not convinced.

The husband of the actress, Simon Monjack, died six months later of the same causes. This then sparked suspicion that it was not just a tragic health issue.

In 2013, Murphy's father commissioned his own toxicology report on the actress, which reported a high number of heavy metals in her blood. This drew speculations that she could have been murdered by poisoning, as reported by CNN.

Prince

Prince is one of the most talented and beloved performers in the world, and on April 21, 2016, he died in his Minnesota home. When his death was broadcasted, it seemed like another celebrity had fallen due to drug overdose, but the story is more complicated than that.

On June 2, the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office reported that the singer had died after overdosing on fentanyl. However, those pills were found disguised in a bottle of the painkiller Vicodin.

Many believe that Prince was meant to take painkillers instead of fentanyl, and someone may have planted them. The world is still waiting for answers from the investigation.

Natalie Wood

Probably one of the most famous unsolved mysteries in Hollywood, actress Natalie Wood's death is still being debated today. Natalie Wood was once the most sought after leading lady in cinema, she starred alongside big names like James Dean. She was married to actor Robert Wagner.

In November of 1981, Wagner reported his wife missing while they were on vacation in Catalina Island in California. The police later found her dead body floating in the Pacific. She was found wearing socks, a nightgown, and a jacket.

At first, the authorities believed it was a tragic accident and that she drowned, but later it was revealed that the "West Side Story" actress had been covered in bruises, and she was known to be afraid of the water. The public began to suspect Wagner's involvement in her death, but no evidence was found that could convict him.

In 2011, Wood's case was reopened, and her cause of death is now officially ruled "drowning and other undetermined factors." Still, the public is not convinced and believes that there was something more in the case that has not been explored yet, as reported by Harpers Bazaar.

Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe is still the symbol of charisma, glamour, and sex appeal in Hollywood, even decades after her death. However, the circumstances surrounding her death are still said to be shrouded in secrecy. Many believe she died from overdosing on sleeping pills, but there are those that think she was killed, as reported by LA Times.

On August 5, 1962, Monroe was found dead in her Brentwood home, and it was ruled as a suicide. But some conspiracy theorists stated that her affair with Robert F. Kennedy and brother President John F. Kennedy may have played a role and that she was killed to keep her quiet. It is said that the CIA still keeps files of Monroe's case.

