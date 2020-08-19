The commotion at the United States Postal Service (USPS) has prompted a number of Democrats and local election officials to reassess their mail-ballot techniques for the presidential election slated in November. Drop boxes and early voting that bypass the post office have been underscored.

The 2020 US presidential election guarantees to be America's largest test of voting by mail.

US President Donald Trump sought to revamp the fall election two days prior to the Democratic National Convention. He argued on Saturday that key pandemic and economic indicators were moving in agreement with his plans while attempting to shift blame for USPS funding problems to Democrats. He also refused to acknowledge his government's efforts to undermine the said agency three months before November's Election Day.

Recounting the fact that the American economy contracted at an annual rate of 32.9% during the second quarter and tens of millions of Americans have lost their livelihood due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump claimed on Saturday that America is witnessing "the fastest economic recovery in American history" due to the foundation built by his government, reported CNN.

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, there is no reason for US citizens to not vote in person in the November election and that voting is as safe as running an errand in a grocery store. "If you go and wear a mask, if you observe the physical distancing and don't have a crowded situation, there's no reason why you shouldn't be able to do that," Dr. Fauci said in a report by National Geographic.

Lawyers general in numerous states are probing into ways to sue the federal government and bar it from reducing mail service. On August 17, a few people in New York including a number of candidates for office filed a federal suit in Manhattan.

Meanwhile, the ongoing chaos at the USPS has prompted concerns among the country's primary care doctors, reported HealthLeaders Media.

According to the American College of Physicians, the latest news of changes at USPS could aggravate delivery delays with the probability of harming millions of people reliant on the mail for prescription medications.

A Stanford University study of the July runoff election in Texas stated that Democrats used absentee voting three times more than Republicans. There was no adherent impact on the overall turnout.

A watchdog group then issued a report on Florida's capacity to handle expanded vote by mail based on recent elections and policy alterations.

As the election nears, Trump has bolstered his claims against voting by mail and his institutional denouncement of the government service charged with distributing ballots to voters and back.

This fall, election officials anticipate sending a record number of mail ballots to voters as states sought to alleviate the prevalence of the fatal novel coronavirus at in-person polling locations.

The cost-cutting in USPS has also delayed mail service across the country which has sown concerns and confusion among numerous voters.

