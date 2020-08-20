According to the Trump Administration, the UK has been informed that the U.S. does not want the death penalty for the notorious ISIS members, referred to as the Beatles. The move is to make the UK consider more pervasive evidence.

The reason of the eclectic request is because more hard evidence is needed to try and judge the notorious Islamic State member in American courts. Much so, the Attorney General William Barr gave a letter to the Priti Patel, UK Home Secretary saying that the U.S. preferred that if a death sentence is imposed against Alexanda Kotey or El Shafee Elsheikh it will not be done, reported CNN.

They used to be composed of four members, the Islamic State members who got their moniker because of their British accents primarily. It is this group that executed hostages and prisoners. A few were videotaped and sent to press outlets as a gesture of barbarity.

Part of their notoriety and infamous reputation was the part they willingly played in an Islamic State execution group. The U.S. State Department has informed the press that these men have held captive with the beheading of 24 hostages. Some of their victims were James Foley, Steve Sotloff (press), and Peter Kassig (aid worker). Two of those beheaded were American nationals, cited USA Today.

One of the IS Beatles was killed with another one captured and arrested for his atrocities the placed on trial in Turkey. This happened all the way back in 2015, but the two other Kotey and Elsheikh were apprehended in Syria in 2018.

The IS Beatles were rescinded of their UK citizenship in 2015. The UK is now reluctant to try Kotey and Elsheikh and carryout a verdict, making it hard is the complications of legality with returning former citizens to justice.

The American government prefer not to arrest non-U.S. nationals that are accused to be Islamic State, cited NBC News. Should AG Barr be successful in repatriating Kotey and Elsheikh to be tried in America, that will be a first. It will be a rare instance that a foreigner will be subject to American laws like them who were former terrorists.

To date, there are two IS militants that are incarcerated by the U.S. military in Iraq. They were transferred to American hands when Turkey invaded North Syria during 2019. Some questioned if the U.S. and Syria can detain dangerous men.

One of the points in AG Barr's letter is the need for hard evidence and information that can help in bringing the Two Beatles in by October 15. Americans cannot move without pervasive evidence to prosecute on U.S. soil. If the October deadline lapses, then Kotey and Elsheikh will be sent to Iraq and tried in the Iraqi justice process, noted Weny News.

Courts in Iraq have sent IS members to death, and the Beatles may be added to the sentenced IS.

Sources say that if the UK moved fast enough to try the pair without U.S. assurance which was stopped by a UK court that was not in agreement.

Both of the ex- ISIS members called the Beatles have apologized publicly for their parts and atrocities.

