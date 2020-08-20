If they want to win against China, the Indian Air Force needs new types of fighters to combat the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force over the Himalayas. Both nations are bracing for conflict if the current situation in the Ladakh border escalates in deployments, with India not taking China's intrusion as trivial.

A chief agitator is the clash wherein 20 Indian troopers perished against Chinese soldiers. Battles along the high country that borders China and India also took the lives of 43 Chinese, according to reports but the PLA omitted the number of its casualties, according to Defense News.

Now, India has put in an order of 33 Russian fighter planes at $780 million, the cost is enough to equip or re-equip about two air wings. For some experts, their choice is not particular for the specific theatre, as other plane types are better for the Himalayas.

Although the 21 Mig-29s and 12 Su-30s are eminent air superiority fighters, they are not a perfect fit for the Ladakh environment they will fight in. There are other close support planes that can do the job of cleaning up the Chinese mess.

Sources remarks that the IAF has been planning to add more planes to boost the current number of aircraft in service, which are the 230 Su-30s and 60 MiGs-29s. An additional number of planes will be purchased to add to the current fleet in operation. Further acquisitions will be 83 India-made Tejas light fighter and about 144 foreign medium fighters, as reported in Fighter Jets World.

About 28 squadrons will be raised to 40 in all, these numbers are needed to confront both Pakistan and China on two fronts. The mix of Sukhois, MiGs, Tejas, and the medium fighters will square off with adversarial nations like the China and Pakistan Axis.

Also read: Indian Navy's Aggressive Deployment Serve as Warning to Beijing Over Border Disputes

As far as Air Forces go, the IAF flies the most eclectic squadrons that are Indian, Russian, French, Rafales, and the European Jaguars, flown by any nation.

Medium fighters on the list are the Rafale, Su-30, and MiG-29 that will fill up this requirement. Other firms like the Lockheed Martin LMT and Boeing BA is bidding for a contract for upgraded F-16 and the F/A-18E/F. Saab of Sweden is offering its delta wing Gripen as an option.

Some experts like Tom Cooper said the IAF needs new fighters, and western fighters are the most suitable to surely exceed performance and combat. The Russian Fulcrum and Sukhois are good, but they are not as capable.

He added that in a recent conflict with Pakistan, the IAF lost one MiG fighter because the Pakistanis were fielding the F-16 Fighting Eagle. Now, India will be facing off with China who use Russian planes as well.

Another point is that the Indian Mirage 2000 were able to outperform Russian-made fighters, that were unsuited for mountainous areas when a squadron of Mirages used guided munitions to wipeout a Pakistani HQ.

A Litening pod's electro-optical imaging sensor is useful to paint a target at nine-miles way and release weapon at five miles in a slant. The laser marked the spot till it was hit. This was done in 2012.

Combat in the high country is where Mirage 2000 made it better than the Su-30. India has decided to go with the Rafale that is an ascendant the Mirage. India will get 36 of them too.

Related article: Chinese Fighter Jets in Indian Border Doubled in Number

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.