The China-Ladakh has an arms race of Chinese Fighter jets and supports craft place near Indian Border to act as air support more than dedicated CAP patrols. This was revealed by American analysts as China is intent to continue the hostilities.

Hot spots on the Chinese-Indian borders are seeing a deployment of 36 aircraft and helicopters in the Hoten airbase at Xinjiang near the Ladakh border. These estimates were given by the China Aerospace Studies Institute (CASI). According to the info, there are 24- J-11 or J-16, two J-8s, two Y-8G, two KJ-500 airborne EW craft, two Mi-17 helicopters, and an undetermined number of strike drones were sent to reinforce troops, reported Forbes.

Before the hostilities broke out, there were only 12 Flankers at the Hotan Base. The fighting that broke out had several soldiers dead on either side. The estimate by CASI is gleaned from open-sourced intel from the ESA's satellite. Reinforcements were later brought in by the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) to remedy the former shortcoming.

Rod Lee, CASI research director, based in the images which hint the PLA Air Force has them for some purpose, other than for display. But the Chinese have a habit of posturing that they like to do a lot.

Despite the number of craft at the forward base near Ladakh, the emphasis is on defense, not offense. The PLA Air Force is more interested in using early warning systems to stop the Indian Air Force from getting recon information. Another is that the air assets are not geared for attacking crucial ground forces, supplies, and other relevant targets.

Also read: Indian Navy and US Warships Hold Joint Naval Drills in the Indian Ocean

Lee added the focus on preventing Indian sorties that is based on small scale clashes seen recently. The main task of the air assets is to give ISR (intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance) to intimidate the Indians. But if someone shoots the current aerial contingent, it is good enough to suppress the Indian forces. Gaining the upper hand in intel and air superiority, it does degrade in an all-out conflict.

Expected opposition from the IAF in Ladakh will have the Rafale and Mig-29Ks that will be the frontline. But the Chinese have been conducting a propaganda war to tout the J-20, and most Chinese frontline fighter planes.

Despite threats to send the J-20 to the Chinese forward base, the plane has not been sent yet. Instead, older Js are shoddy copies of the better Russian planes. Case in point, the engines used on Chinese planes are not the best. Even the J-20s engine is not perfected, touted as stealth has been detected by normal radar.

Both China and India could ill afford a conflict with China unwilling to commit to a full border war.

A prior victory in 1962 by China over India is different now, that victory gave them control in the Aksai Chin area, Beijing is trying to steal more territory, but India is ready.

If a conflict ensues the IAF will have the advantage, not China. In Xinjiang and Tibet its too far at 600 miles away. By the time Chinese fighter jets get to the India border, they have expended an amount of fuel. China does not have enough aerial tankers which are crucial.

Related article: India versus China Air Superiority: Chinese Stealth Jets Can Beat India's Newest Fighter Jets

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.