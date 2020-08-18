On Monday, United States President Donald Trump who is vying for re-election in November stated that the only way that he would lose is that if the polls are "rigged."

The remark doubting the integrity of the elections was made by Trump while he was ending his speech to his supported in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Trump's comment follows his previous claims, though without evidence, that the increase in the percentage of those opting for mail-in voting due to the current health crisis may result in a fraudulent election.

According to The Hill, Trump encouraged his supporters to go out and exercise their right of suffrage and to make sure that their votes are counted. He also reminded them to be cautious in casting the votes saying that a rigged election is the only reason that he is going to lose.

"The only way they're going to win is that way. And we can't let that happen," Trump told the crowd. His statement just came a few hours before the Democrats formally nominated Joe Biden as their presidential candidate during their 2020 convention.

As of the moment, the recent national tally has favored Biden as well as in a number of key states.

Read also: South Dakota Declines Trump's Weekly $300 Unemployment Benefits Despite High Jobless Rate

Meanwhile, the Democrats have expressed skepticism on the US Postal Service (USPS). This is after USPS stated that it could not guarantee that all mail-in ballots for the upcoming election would arrive in time for the counting. It has even raised more scrutiny since it cannot ensure this even if voters correctly follow the guidelines set by the states.

USPS revealed this information just after its Postmaster-General Louis DeJoy has made several changed in the agency's processes. One of the changes that have attracted criticism was the directive to eliminate some of its mail-sorting machines.

According to DeJoy, the changes were meant to help the agency that has been facing financial problems through cost-cutting. Dejoy's actions were backed by Trump who denied that the administration is undermining the agency. However, many have questioned this since the postmaster is a known megadonor for the Republican party.

In a report by CNN, it was stated that Democrats from the House plan on coming back to Washington by Saturday in order to cast their votes blocking the measures that were taken by USPS. They stated that their goal is to ensure that the agency will be able to handle the flooding of mail-in ballots for the election as around 76% of Americans have become eligible to vote through the mail.

Billions of dollars of additional funding for USPS has been pushed by the Democratic party to be included in the next COVID-19 relief bill, however, talks between the arty and the White House did not go smoothly.

Meanwhile, Trump's statement warning about a possibility of a rigged election appears to be another assault targetted to the mail-in voting scheme which he has openly opposed. According to some experts and critics, Trump's statement may be another attempt to sow distrust on the results of the upcoming election.



Related article: Trumps Wants to Meet Putin Before November Elections

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.