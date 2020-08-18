According to sources President Donald Trump wants to discuss things in a meeting with Putin, ahead of the November elections before his term ends.

This was expressed by four people who are privy to these discussions, saying that the incumbent is set to make it happen. Getting the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin will be one of the most significant acts he will achieve, before the elections, reported NBC News.

According to sources, administration officials are looking for times and venues that will accommodate another Trump-Putin summit. One of these places that can host it is New York.

The summit's objective is that both representatives of the most powerful nations will be talking about reaching a consensus for a new nuclear arms control agreement, whether or not Trump gets a second term, note New York Post.

Other things for discussion is the option to have a blueprint to follow and get their signatures on it for the new START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty). It's important to note that the old one is losing it efficacy next year, thus the need for one asap.

This venue according to Trump's associate, will be a chance to show that he pulls off the purpose of the summit and get Putin to agree.

One of the privy said that the president want to show his ability to reach agreements, but one of then called it a big stage and nothing more.

According to sources the White House team is projecting more sessions with world leaders, as ramp up to get the thumps up for his second presidential term.

Robert O'Brien, National security adviser did a guest spot on Sunday, on NBC's Meet the Press. He mentioned that the President has not asked for the Russian leader's approval for a summit, cited BNN Bloomberg.

Should the Russian President go to the U.S. and sign an arms deal that will be a success for everyone.

O'Brien added that the meeting may not pull through in the U.S. although it would be good for Putin to go to the U.S. and validate any nuclear agreement, especially with the arms deal that will help control nukes in the U.S. and Russia.

Immediate after the report, there was no response given to the questions. Press outlets are still waiting for an answer.

On Friday, the State Department that Envoy for arms control, Marshall Billingslea is set to meet with Sergey Ryabkov, the Russian Deputy Foreign. Place of discussion will be in Vienna next Monday, as another phase of deal-making on other nuclear arms deal to replace the old one.

Last June, Billingslea is having all options for all parties, in the treaty and said China must be part of it. After that time, both the U.S. and Russia have differences in the basic framework, leaving much work to fix details, confirmed Yahoo.

Trump does want to have a meeting with Vladimir Putin, but some are not convinced.

