Once upon a time, these celebrities were treated like gods and they can't do anything wrong in our eyes. However, the public's rose-colored glass has been shattered and the veil has been lifted, showing that these celebrities are not perfect after all.

Here are some of the celebrities who were once loved by the public, but are now hated.

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence became a teen icon thanks to the mega-hit "Hunger Games" trilogy. Her fans adored her for being quirky and relatable as she would tell stories as if she was a commoner. However, Hollywood's former "it" girl is "it" no longer.

Critics have pointed out, including actor Jared Leto, that she was trying to hard to be the "quirky" Hollywood actress and has now seen as "annoying." That was when the public starting to notice it too, she would often joke around yet it comes off as rude. The perception shifted and the public just turned their back on her.

Lena Dunham

Lena Dunham became a critical darling with her hit show "Girls", she was also included in Time's "100 most influential people in the world" back in 2013. Her film, "Tiny Furniture" won awards, and yet controversy still followed her.

First was the "whitewashing" in Girls, as pointed out by The Daily Beast. Dunham was accused of writing problematic racial representations. Her inflammatory posts on social media did not help either. In her 2015 memoir, "Not That Kind of Girl" she admitted that she sexually assaulted her little sister. Her reputation never recovered after that.

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp was a 90s icon. He started in blockbuster movies, took on memorable roles that shaped pop culture and he was included in the four famous bachelors of the 80s and 90s including Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

However, in recent years Depp can't pull in audiences like he used to. Most of his movies had tanked in the box office, he goes to award shows drunk, he goes to interviews slurring his words.

The Hollywood Reporter pointed out Depp's excessive drinking and tardiness on set. The biggest blow to his career was when his ex-wife Amber Heard accused him of domestic abuse.

Kevin Spacey

No doubt, one of the most talented actors in Hollywood, Kevin Spacey had everything. He was well respected by the public, the critics, and his fellow Hollywood stars. He won two Academy Awards and has starred in critically acclaimed films and TV shows.

But in 2017, his reputation was shattered after BuzzFeed News published the interview with Anthony Rapp who accused Spacey of sexual assault when he was only 14 and Spacey was 26.

Later that evening, Spacey admitted via Twitter that he did sexually assault Rapp. His lackluster apology received major backlash because he also took it as an opportunity to come out as gay. The LGBTQ community slammed Spacey, accusing him of using his sexual orientation to "justify" his actions.

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler was one of the biggest stars in comedy back in the 90s but his most recent films under-performed and the public ultimately got tired of his childish jokes. Critics even slammed his movies saying that the public is "saddled with the mundane, formulaic Adam Sandler films."

The Hollywood Reported even stated that his movie "Pixels" was the final nail in Adam Sandler's creative coffin. Just last year Sandler starred in a critically acclaimed movie "Uncut Gems" so it may not be too late for him after all.

