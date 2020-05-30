American military's most difficult task is defending the homeland against ballistic missiles, and with Russia having the ability to lob them has created plans for that defence.

One of the emphases placed in said defence system is the missile made to intercept ballistic missiles, even before they reach their targets, reported in Forbes.

Getting the technology to direct and guide missiles to interdict approaching ICBMS will be one of the most important factors to consider, especially when nuclear war is upon the world.

ICBMs are not easy to block, especially when in intercontinental distances that is not easy. There are problems with detecting them before they reach the target, and with decoys called penetrations that confuse tracking and interceptors.

It is not realistic to think that a missile can be stopped in flight. Instead, Washington will impress on adversaries that it will fire back without hesitation. Whether short or long-range rocket that comes from China, the US will fire back with assured nuclear annihilation.

Moscow or Beijing will not initiate any nuclear attack when aggression will bring a rain of nukes on their nations that is not desired at all.

No one will press the red button for fear of starting an irreparable nuclear conflict, worse than Nagasaki or Hiroshima in modern times.

North Korea may have nukes or not, but for Iran, it is yet to be seen. Another is their leaders may not be controllable, and they become a wild card for the most part.

Can they be trusted to keep the nuclear balance which all nations depend to stave off a nuclear war.

The emphasis of the Pentagon's Missile Defense Agency is to concentrate on small missile assaults from smaller rogue states, compared to China or Russian that is unpredictable.

What if a Russian or Chinese nuke is fired by accident?

Should Russia or Russia fire an ICBM purely by accident, a Ground-based Midcourse Defense the agency has a system that works with the army or navy to stop the warhead. Though with North Korea increasing nuclear capacity that will be a concern as the years progress ahead.

According to Pentagon tech chief Michael Griffin, there is a need forget about the Ground-Based Interceptor which can attack ICBMs according to BreakingDefense, but modernizing to the Next Generation Interceptor is the best option to consider, according to DefenseNews.

What the new system does is to have multiple kill vehicles as defined by CSIS that give the advantage of hitting a target more than once, not a single kill shot that Michael Griffin is suggesting as a better chance to kill a target at mid-flight. It seems the best option that the US missile defence has to succeed, even against North Korea shortly.

One problem about the defence strategy is the 49 threats that have to be dealt with. What needs to be done is to develop a system or technology that can deal with a spectrum. Now, there a risk of having an obsolete system that cannot deal with the threat.

America has come up with many solutions. But as of now, there is no working solution yet that would be best for medium and long-range missiles or to develop the best system for all.

Whatever the Pentagon has to defend against ballistic missiles, it has a Plan B but it takes planning coordination that should give the best system for defence.

