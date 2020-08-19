New Zealand woman who was involved in a longtime relationship with a serial abuser was beaten to death with paving slabs. Said woman has been suffering due to the bad treatment of her boyfriend.

The victim is identified as Crystal Lee Selwyn, age-38, and resides in Hamilton, New Zealand with eight children. She is described as attractive and kind-hearted by her acquaintances, but her naivete cost her life, reported Mirror UK.

In 2019, she decided to let go of her longtime boyfriend whom she shares six children, who were younger than 12 years old. The abuser was Rueben Paul Peeni, 36, who has been with her for 18 years.

Crystal was a silent victim, who preferred to stay in the relationship despite her partner's violence towards her.

According to records, the police have been to their home repeatedly over the years. There were incidences of domestic violence perpetrated by abuser Peeni on the victim. One time, he was jailed for assaulting her.

She decided to end everything and cut ties on November 2019. Despite her refusal of his presence, he was still staying at her place which caused tension. Crystal tried to talk to her partner and ease the shock of the separation. She wanted him out, but he was not willing to leave.

On November 23, the victim's partner was drunk the entire day. Peeni needed more liquor and went out to buy more at the shop. When he returned home, he picked a fight with ex-partner and began arguing over things. He started shouting and threatening the victim with the kids presence, reported Stuff.

Alarmed by the situation, Crystal called the police to report Peeni's growing threats of violence. By the time the operator answered the call, he seemed more intent on hurting her.

Not satisfied with shouting, the domestic abuser went outside to strike her hard on the head. The blow sent her reeling forward on the ground . On the line, the operator heard her screams but cannot do anything to save her.

Peeni grabbed Crystal's long hair and bunched them in his fingers, using it as a handhold to push her face into the ground. She punched her four times but she was helpless to stop the beast's hammering blows.

Everything was heard by the dispatcher, and the officers sent out to get to the residence as they continued hearing the victim's screams. Since she was heard by the children, one of the visitors tried to help, but Peeni overpowered him aside easily.

Even Peeni's son tried to stop him by pulling his dad's shirt but he still struck his mom.

Not satisfied with pummeling fists, he raised a 7kg paving stone and preceded to slam it on her head very hard. He used the object to strike her head 14-times.

Like a deranged mad man, he was screaming at her at each strike of the stone on the victim's head. At one point, he said "die."

Evidence of Peeni's guilt was on the record which only took 90-seconds for the children to lose their mother.

