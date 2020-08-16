After being hospitalized in New York, President Donald Trump's 71-year-old brother, Robert Trump passed away on Saturday night.

Based on reports, before his brother's death, the president was able to visit him at a hospital in New York City on Friday. Robert has been admitted to the hospital since he became severely ill. The cause of his death, however, is yet to be released.

In a statement on Sunday, President Trump announced the death of his brother stating that he peacefully passed away. Trump also expressed how much he loved his brother, who was also his best friend. The president also said that his brother's memory will forever live in his heart.

According to CBS, the president is expected to attend his brother's funeral, but a date is yet to be announced.

Robert's relationship with the President

Robert, who is the youngest of the Trump siblings has been close to the president ever since. It can be recalled that back in June, Robert filed a lawsuit on behalf of his family in order to hold the publication of a tell-all book by Mary, who is the niece of the 74-year-old president. The lawsuit however was unsuccessful.

According to CNN, Robert has been admitted to the hospital for several days in the past month and has been under intensive care.

Both longtime businessmen, Robert and the now President Donald Trump had opposite personalities. The president once described his younger brother as the easygoing and quiet one. Trump also mentioned that his brother is the only guy that he called 'honey' his entire life.

The president's brother, Robert began his career on Wall Street but years after working in corporate finance he joined the business of their family wherein he managed the real estate holdings and became the Trump Organization's top executive.

Gwenda Blair, a biographer of the Trump family shared that when Robert worked in their family organization he was popularly known as the nice Trump. He was also the 'go-to guy' of the people in the organization if there was a problem to intervene.

New York City real estate developer, Fred Trump's fifth child, and the youngest Robert Stewart Trump was born in 1948.

The president, who is two years older than his brother Robert admitted that he bullied his younger brother during their childhood but he praised his brother's laid-back demeanor and loyalty.

In his 1987 bestseller "The Art of the Deal," Trump mentioned that he was thinking that it is hard to have him as a brother but he never heard anything about it and they are very close to each other.

The president also mentioned that his brother Robert gets along with almost everyone. He also mentioned that it is great as he had to play the bad guy sometimes.

Robert Trump, who is a Boston University graduate, also managed the Brooklyn part of his father's real estate empire, and his hard work paid as it was sold eventually.

The Trump family biographer Blair also mentioned that Robert kept a lower profile in the past few years. He also proved that he was not a newsmaker.



