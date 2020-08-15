On Friday, the New York City Police Benevolent Association (PBA) announced its support of United States President Donald Trump in the November elections. The Commander in Chief of the union has leaned towards the US president's "law and order" platform.

Critical points in police history

The president of the PBA, Patrick Lynch, said on Friday evening that he does not remember a point in time where the union supported the United States president until this moment and stated it was that historic of a moment.

According to New York Post, Lynch said the country needed a strong voice in the country, and President Trump was the right person to provide the nation just what it needed.

After the 2016 election, the union had changed to become neutral in political matters. Recently, however, Lynch has since continued to criticize Democrats as well as cities and states led by them for passing legislation that requires transparency of disciplinary actions against police officers and the banning of chokeholds.

During one of President Trump's speeches, he verbally attacked Democrats for apparently waging war against police officers of the United States and called out New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for conducting what the US president called a "crusade against the police."

During his talk, Trump said he had to bring back law and order across all cities and back to the United States. At one point, the US president polled police who attended when he gave a nickname to his presidential opposition, Joe Biden, as "Sleepy Joe" or "Slow Joe."

An America against its officers

On Friday, the US president also told hundreds of New York Police Department (NYPD) officers that if Biden wins, no one will be safe in the America that he creates, as reported by HuffPost. Trump added that the Democrat has continuously been taking away the dignity and respect away from US citizens and promised that he would ensure it returns when he wins the November elections.

While speaking to approximately 24,000 members of the PBA, Trump continued to attack his opposition, Biden, and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, as the general elections approached closer and looked to raise doubts about the Biden-Harris partnership's ability to maintain peace within the country.

In his speech, the US president said his agenda has always been anti-crime and pro-cop, and he plans to keep it that way. Trump previously decried protesters who have been calling out for police reforms and defunding of departments as violent individuals after they spray-painted anti-police slogans during recent demonstrations.

According to The Hill, Trump told police in attendance that they should be able to fight back and protect themselves as he stated similar statements to his previous speeches where he encouraged to be more aggressive and use more controversial tactics during encounters.

Lynch denied what he called a false narrative that police officers in New York are evil and praised Trump for his willingness to speak the truth about the matter despite public criticism.

