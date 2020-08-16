A Massachusetts man bothered to befriend someone who was a convicted killer. However, his larynx was crushed by the homeless black man who repaid him by killing him.

Cause of death to the traveler from Massachusetts was violent stomping on his neck and crushing the voice box. The black man just met him a few hours ago, and he murdered the victim.

The victim was on a stopover on the road, going to Florida to see his dad. Little did he know his life was hours from ending. And a stranger will have fatal desire on him noted Oxygen.

Police catch the killer

Investigators arrested the suspect, Alphonso Washington, 59, and is brought up on charges of bloodthirsty murder. He killed an out of towner passing through, the murder scene at the in Dania Beach, Florida this month, Miami Herald reported.

Despite requests, the Broward County Sheriff's Office was not ready to give the name of the Massachusetts man, until some formalities. But, the family of the murder victim gave his name, Charles Morgan, 59-years old, a carpenter by profession that was revealed by the South Florida Herald.

His wife, Jackie Morgan added that she wants justice for his unneeded murder, she told the South Florida Herald. Adding that his life was ended, so brutally.

According to his loved ones, the victim was going to South Florida but was not planning a stop anywhere along the way. Storm Isaias was rolling in and an abrupt stop had to be made.

Meeting his killer Alphonso

He stopped at the Rodeway Inn & Suites Hotel, where he met and befriended the accused. He was one of the homeless in the area, who were allowed to stay. It was a means to keep the already bad pandemic infecting the Florida state.

His wife told the Sun Herald that he was friendly and upbeat, he regarded his killer as a friend. Based on what she knows. Morgan would have rued if he knew what came next. Not all acquaintances are all that cool and the other party was too trusting.

Video footage nailed the real killer

Proof of the guilt of the accused in the murder was established by CCTV footage that pointed to Morgan's killer.

Images of the two walking around the premises and in the hobby, we're seen as both were smokers as well. Remarked the hotel manager interviewed by the press and showing the footage that the victim let in his murderer.

Next, was seeing the accused black man taking the victim's luggage with him, mentioned the Associated Press.

The victim was seen inside his room's bathroom dead after the footage showing him and accused killer entering. Police charged Washington of killing the victim when trying to steal the belongings inside.

Washington crushes the voice box of Morgan while slamming his foot savagely on the exposed neck. The Miami Herald got a report from the coroner to this effect.

A roommate informed the investigators that when Morgan was slain, his killer was washing his clothes and had an iPad with him. This was reported by a news outlet to the police.

Washington has not admitted guilt regarding the murder but is still in custody. He has prior convictions of murder as well.

