Although there are a lot of healthy fast food items on the menus, it is still easy to go for the unhealthy ones. This can happen especially if you are not aware of how unhealthy the food on the menu is.

The most unhealthy fast food orders are either highest in fat, highest in calorie, highest in sodium, or highest in sugar, and there are even fast food items that have all of the above. With that being said, here are some of the unhealthiest fast food options in the world.

Burger King Triple Whopper with Cheese

The Whopper is Burger King's classic burger and is the one that patrons go to Burger King for. However, the Burger King Triple Whopper with Cheese that is made up of three quarter-pound patties is to be avoided if you want to stay healthy.

The Triple Whopper with Cheeseburger has 4.5 grams of trans fats and 32 grams of saturated fat, that could potentially clog your artery of you eat it frequently, as reported by SFGate.

The trans fats and the saturated fat of the burger are more than what a person should avoid in a day. The burger has 1,220 calories, 50 grams of carbs, 1,470 mg sodium, and 71 grams of protein.

Also Read:10 Best Fast Food Chain in the US

KFC Famous Bowl

The KFC Famous Bowl became a massive hit when it was first introduced in KFC branches around the world because it gives customers a taste of different flavors from different countries. But the original Famous Bowl that consists of corn, mashed potatoes, chicken, cheese, and gravy is a meal that is high in sodium.

Each bowl has 740 calories, 35 grams of fat, 2,350 mg sodium, 26 grams of protein, 81 grams of carbs, 6 grams of fiber, and 2 grams of sugar, as reported by Mash.

McDonald's Double Quarter Pounder With Cheese

McDonald's may be famous for its Big Mac, but one of their best sellers is the Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese. The Quarter Pounder is a massive burger that has a half-pound of beef, two slices of cheese, and has two times the amount of McDonald's special sauce all sandwiched between their signature bun.

The burger has 720 calories, 40 grams of fat, 1,370 mg sodium, 43 grams of carbs, and 49 grams of protein, as reported by Business Insider.

Pizza Hut Meat Lover's Parge Original Pan Pizza

Pizza Hut is the most famous pizza place in the world, and the company has experimented with different flavors over the years. One of them is the Meat Lover's Parge Pan Pizza. Unfortunately, even though it is delicious and a public favorite, it is one of the most unhealthy pizzas in the world, as reported by Insider.

The pizza consists of bacon, beef, pepperoni, ham, mozzarella, and two kinds of sausage. The pizza may be every meat lover's dream but it will be your health's worst nightmare if you eat it regularly. Each slice of this pizza has 470 calories, 27 grams of fat, 970 mg sodium, 19 grams of protein, and 36 grams of carbs.

Starbucks Java Chip Frappuccino

The most famous coffee place in the world, Starbucks has cemented its status for constantly delivering high-quality coffee, frapps, cold brews, and pastries. However, Starbucks also has one of the most unhealthy drinks in the world, as reported by Women's Health Mag.

The Starbucks Java Chip Frappuccino contains as much sugar as that of 19 Oreo cookies. Each venti order of the Java Chip Frappuccino with whipped cream and whole milk has 600 calories, 22 grams of fat, 360 mg sodium, 96 grams of carbs and 8 grams of protein.

Related Article: Weirdest Food Menu Items from the Last Decade

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.