In August 2020, evangelical Christian leader Jerry Falwell Jr. posted a picture on Instagram that immediately became controversial. He was holding a drink and standing next to a woman, and both of their pants were unzipped.

Posed as a joke

The site Snopes reviewed the picture that is circulating on social media and found out that the picture is indeed real. Falwell himself has confirmed it and that he originally posted the picture on Instagram and deleted it after receiving backlash.

The picture immediately drew criticism from many quarters. Falwell is president of the private, evangelical school Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, where the students are told to dress "modestly" and are banned from consuming media that features sexual content or nudity.

U.S Rep. Mark Walker, a Republican from North Carolina and former instructor at Liberty, demanded Falwell's resignation on his Twitter account after the picture went viral.

Falwell apologized for posting the picture. He talked to Lynchburg radio station WLNI and stated how the picture came about. The woman in the picture is his wife's assistant, and that the picture was meant to be a joke. He did not state the assistant's name.

Falwell stated that the assistant is pregnant and that she could not get her pants zipped. He had on a pair of jeans that he has not worn in a long time, so he could not get his zipped either and he put his belly out like hers.

Unfortunately, the governing board of Liberty University was not laughing at the joke. Falwell agreed to take an indefinite leave of absence from his role as the president of the university upon the request of the university's board.

Liberty University

Liberty University is known as America's holiest school. It has a 46-page code of conduct called "The Liberty Way" that outlines punishments and monetary fines for specific behaviors.

Students were not allowed to kiss, have sex, or even hug at an extended period. All romantic contact beyond hand-holding is strictly prohibited. Hugs are allowed for only three seconds maximum.

Couples are also prohibited to kiss and they are even encouraged to save their first kiss for their wedding night. A student will be charged if he or she spends the night with the opposite sex.

Cursing is also not allowed and students are taught how to "tame their tongue." Using profane, obscene, or abusive language gets you 12 to 10 reprimands and a corresponding fine.

R-rated movies are banned, anyone found watching an R-rated movie is given 12 reprimands and a $50 fine. Demonstrations are also not allowed, any student found guilty of participation in an unauthorized petition or demonstration will earn 12 reprimands and a $50 fine.

Provocative dancing is also not allowed. Grinding and bumping will earn you 6 reprimands and a $25 fine. Organized dancing such as ballroom competitions, salsa lessons, and others are allowed but social dancing like what is done in clubs and trending dances are still off-limits. Females are allowed to have stud earrings but men are prohibited. Tattoos are also not allowed.

