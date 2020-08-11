A drone photograph reportedly captured Alaska's Sleeping Lady Mountain. It is cited that "the giant woman fell asleep waiting for her beloved to return from battle, unaware that he had been killed," reported Snopes.

The mountain shaped as a semblance of a recumbent lady was shared on social media. The photograph was claimed to be shot from an aircraft.

In truth, the mountain depicting a sleeping lady displayed in the recent viral photograph is actually a digitally created version of Alaska's Mount Susitna aka the Sleeping Lady Mountain. The creator is digital artist Jean-Michel Bihorel.

Mount Susitna's height is at 4,396-foot and is located around 33 miles northwest of Anchorage.

Netizens have been enamored by its distinctive beauty and have reposted the photograph and disputed its legitimacy. An abrasive Twitter handler wrote, "It's fake dummies," reported The US Sun.

The original artist was not credited in the original social media post. The assertion appeared in numerous Facebook posts. A Facebook user on July 17 posted a photograph of the aforementioned mountain with the caption, "Awesome click from Aircraft. Sleeping lady mountain, Alaska."

Facebook has recently found that the claim is false and restricted the photograph's reach on the social media platform.

The creator Bihorel posted the photograph on Behance under the collection name "Winter Sleep." He confirmed on Facebook that the photograph merely existed in digital form on his computer and not in reality. The digital version of the mountain was also posted on Bihorel's YouTube account. The Art Station social media website posted the same image and credited the photo to Bihorel.

Therefore, the claim made regarding the Sleeping Lady Mountain is false.

A Twitter user wrote, "I don't think anybody believes it's not photoshopped, but it's beautiful and if you take it for what it is, you can just embrace it." Another wrote that the real mountain looks different.

Posts regarding the image have garnered engagements, thousands of shares, and comments. In reality, the image was not captured by a drone flying above Alaska's Mount Susitna despite its realistic look.

The image had also been posted on Bihorel's portfolio. The photograph is under the name Winter Sleep collection again. Bihorel is not a new name in the digital world and well-known for his interest in digital creation.

A popular mountain range of Alaska, its moniker The Sleeping Lady Mountain is thought to be rooted in the narrative written by Nancy Lesh published on the Alaska Northern Lights magazine.

The said magazine was released in the 1960s with the story following Susitna, a woman who belongs to giant vows race and dozes off until her loved ones return.

The Alaska.org website provides the Sleeping Mountain Lady legend's summary. According to native stories, the woman was engaged to a man who went off for the protection of their village prior to their wedding.

