A video of police officers on an arrest in 2018 emerged as they tried to handcuff an 8-year-old boy at his elementary school.

Captured on a newly-revealed bodycam footage, the two cops from Key West was caught telling the boy who is sobbing at that time that he is going to jail. Meanwhile, the other officer ordered the child to put his hands up against a filing cabinet while frisking him.

Not caught by the camera, another cop makes a comment about the handcuffs that does not fit to the boy's wrists while the others agree. After that they ordered the 8-year-old boy to keep his hands in front they escort him going outside the school's premise.

Based on the arrest report obtained by the Miami Herald, a report of a child punching his teacher in the chest prompted the police officers to respond at the school, the Gerald Adams Elementary, on December 14 of 2018.

The report also includes the allegation of the educator, wherein the teacher stated that the boy repeatedly refused to sit properly after being asked in his cafeteria bench seat.

That was the reason why she asked him to take a walk with her but instead of listening to the teacher the boy allegedly struck her and stated "My mom is going to beat you're a-," based on the teachers' allegation.

The case's status is still unclear, but the officers arrested the 8-year-old boy who was not named in the arrest report for being minor and they charged him with felony battery.

Benjamin Crump, a civil rights attorney posted the video on social media and shared that he will be representing the mother of the boy in the upcoming federal lawsuit. The case will be filed against the school officials who reported the incident and allowed the act of the police's, the police officers who made the act, the Monroe County School District+, and the city of Key West, the New York Post reported.

It is still not clear how the civil rights attorney obtained and had the copy of the said video.

Crump shared that the 8-year-old boy has special needs but was placed with a substitute teacher.

The civil rights attorney also stated that the substitute teacher had no awareness or any concern about the boy's needs as she escalated that situation right away by using her hands to move the boy forcibly.

Crump also mentioned that when the boy acted out, the teachers immediately called the cops, and it is an example of how heartbreaking the educational and the police system is. Furtehr adding that they are training children to be criminals by treating them like criminals.

Crump shared in a statement that if the child will be convicted, he will be a convicted felon at the age of eight. This only means that this little boy was failed by everyone who played their part in this horrifying incident.

Police Chief of Key West Sean T. Brandenburg shared to the Herald that the cops did nothing wrong as it is just part of the standard operating procedures.

