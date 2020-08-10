Unfortunately, even the strongest celebrity couples were not able to outlast the coronavirus quarantine. Either they were living in separate homes and the long-distance relationship did not work or the stress of the current situation in the world took a toll on their already rocky relationship.

Here are some of the celebrity couples who broke up during quarantine:

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich

Dancing with the Stars lead Julianne Hough and her husband Brooks Laich decided to end their two years of marriage on May 29. They were in quarantine in two different states, as reported by People.

The pair released a joint statement and said that they have lovingly and carefully taken the time that they have needed to arrive at their decision to split up. They added that they shared an abundance of respect and love for one another and they will continue to lead with their hearts.

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers

The couple was married for 10 years before they decided to call it quits. The two shared the sad news on Instagram on July 10, just weeks after they quarantined together in Cayman Island with their daughter, Harper Grace, and their son, Ford.

The BIRD Bakery owner and the actor wrote in a joint statement that they had an incredible journey but they decided to turn the page and move on from their marriage. They also talked about being co-parents to their two children and that they will remain their priority.

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock

The "Stronger" singer filed for divorce from her husband, Brandon Blackstock, as reported by US Weekly on June 11. The pair were married for almost 7 years before they decided to go their separate ways.

The ex-couple had been quarantining with their two children, Remington Alexander and River Rose in Montana, when the divorce papers were filed in L.A. Blackstock married Clarkson in 2013, he also has a son named Seth and daughter Savannah with his ex-wife, Melissa Ashworth.

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse

"Riverdale" co-stars were on-again, off-again. They broke up last year and decided to give their relationship another try. Eight months after being together, they called it quits again in May 2020, as reported by Harpers Bazaar.

The breakup of the famous young couple came after Skeet Ulrich, Sprouse's TV dad, and his girlfriend, Megan Blake Irwin, said that the two were a very cute couple during an Instagram Live. The two lived in a separate home during quarantine, with Sprouse living with costar KJ Apa.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green

Probably one of the most talked-about split during the quarantine period, actor Brian Austin Green from "The Beverly Hills, 90210" fame and actress Megan Fox confirmed their split on May 18. They separated after nearly 10 years of marriage.

Green said during an episode of his podcast that he will always love Fox and that he knows that she will always love him too, as well as the family that they have built together. The two share three children together, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey.

