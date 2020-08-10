Many air their dissatisfaction over Trump's executive order that he signed without the blessing of the Congress. Peter Navarro stressed that the Chief Executive's action is warranted to assist Americans during the COVID-19 crisis.

The White House adviser last Sunday made the statement due to what is seen as congressional inaction driven by the Democrat agenda of $600 or no coronavirus deal, reported USA Today.

On NBC News, Meet the Press, he alluded to the Lord and Founding Fathers who made executive orders if there is divisiveness that needs to be broken from a stalemate. But his comments are not immune to detractors who want to discredit anything affirmative for the White House.

Last Saturday, the president stood true to his word and signed several executive orders that bypassed Pelosi and Schumer, who has not agreed to the Republican Chief Executive's pleas to approve the federal aid. He approved the $400 extra per week, suspension of student loan payments, moratorium on evictions, and deferring payroll taxes, cited Houmatoday.

Navarro's assertion was greeted by derision about the divine relevance of the executive action on social media by pro-Democrat supporters.

Harvard Law School professor Laurence Tribe tweeted what kind of book did the comment spring from, mentioning the Old or New Testament, bunching in the Quran as well to deride the Trump supporter.

Another tweet jabbed and said dinosaurs were part of the declaration of independence, adding another rude reference to the White House adviser.

According to Chris Gibbs, farmer and disgruntled Republican support, mention another religious jibe to Navarro's pronouncements. Gibbs is very much against administration trade policies as well.

The Founding Fathers did not include expressly make executive orders as an inherent part of the Constitution. But it was discovered by Congressional Research Service to existing as a fundamental and inherent right of presidential power. It is mentioned in the executive powers given to all presidents as something to exercise as part of the right under Article II. But counter-argument is the Supreme Court that says that this presidential action is given clout by the institution or if the Congress agrees. In this case, the Democratic Congress is against it despite references in the constitution.

According to the CRS brief, executive orders to presidential memoranda and proclamations are tools that have been used not only now, but from the first days of the American Republic which gave President Trump the power to break this deadlock.

Navarro struck back at Democrat critics and pointed out that they would rather see the economy tank to sink Trump. In response, the Dems say they passed the Heroes Act to conveniently lay blame on Republican stoicism, not themselves.

The White House adviser shot across the congressional Democrats and said that they should have talked the thing over and not force what they want. He said it was easy to agree on something, but they instead stonewalled.

Democrats countered they lower the price to $2 trillion, and the Republicans balked at it. They were willing to get in between the $2 trillion and shave it to $1 trillion instead.

