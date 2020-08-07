Video footage shows a man from California being beaten and robbed for his entire life savings in the parking lot outside of a bank last week.

Entire life's savings

The criminal stole $200,000 from Francisco Cornejo after he withdrew cash from a Chase Bank located in Huntington Park on July 30.

According to the New York Post, Cornejo was approaching his vehicle when the still at-large robber grabbed his satchel, which contained his entire life savings.

Nathan Soleimani, Cornejo's attorney, told reporters that within a short 30-second period, the thief grabbed, beat, robbed, and took everything from the victim.

After the incident, Cornejo was left with severe bruising on his hip and right arm and stated he dislocated his shoulder during the encounter.

Soleimani said his client did not mention he was going to withdraw a large sum of money on that day.

The attorney said they did not have any evidence to support the crime was a random encounter but noted it was a massive coincidence for the criminal to know what Cornejo was doing and when he was going to be vulnerable.

The footage recorded by a bystander was not able to capture the suspect's face as he was able to dash away on foot while wearing a black hoodie quickly.

Also Read: Ice Cream Vendor Known as 'Grandpa' Seen Dead in a Pool of Blood, 3 Suspects Arrested

Reportedly, the Huntington Police Department is conducting an investigation on the robbery and are utilizing surveillance cameras and devices in an attempt to locate the criminal after the attack.

The victim is asking for assistance in tracking the suspect who made off with his entire $200,000 life savings. Soleimani said they are asking people who have any useful information that might make the investigation go faster to come forward and share what they know, as reported by Metro.

Taking precautions

Cornejo had recently sold his home and withdrew all the money he had in his bank account just before the robbery that left him bruised and broke.

His attorney said the victim was parked as close as possible to the bank, knowing he would withdraw such a large sum of money. Soleimani said the criminal grabbed and beat Cornejo before he was able to get to his car.

While he was being attacked, Cornejo was fighting back and doing his best to try and fend off the robber. The victim was desperate to try and save his satchel, where he kept the money.

According to ABC7News, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is also working on the case and is attempting to locate the stolen cash. A Chase Bank representative said they cooperate with law enforcement to provide any assistance that could help with the search.

Cornejo's family are glad that he is still alive despite losing his entire life's savings and that he only got out with relatively minor injuries, said his attorney. Despite losing so much money, they are thankful that he is still here after the crime.

Related Article: Man Who Used an AK-47 in Police Shoot Out Was "Not Handling Pandemic Well", Says Attorney

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.