A year ago, rumors about actress Julia Roberts allegedly starving herself as her relationship with her husband is becoming rocky was debunked. It has been proven that she is still happily married and she does not have an eating disorder. The news site Gossip Cop looked back at the actress's debunked rumor.

Eating disorder rumor

The entertainment site NW was the culprit of the rumor. NW reported that the Hollywood actress's husband of 17 years, Danny Moder, had allegedly dumped Roberts so he could go out with co-worker Katheryn Winnick.

Julia Roberts met Moder on the set of the movie The Mexican, so NW made a story that Winnick fell in-love with a co-worker once again.

An unnamed source said that the break-up of the Hollywood couple caused Roberts' extreme weight loss, the alleged source said that when times are tough, Roberts neglects her diet and she barely sleeps, which contributed to her weight loss.

The whole story was made-up, as Roberts posted evidence herself when she gave a tribute to her husband on Instagram in the same week that the rumor came out.

Winnick is still single, so it is not true that she is dating Moder or anyone for that matter. In July 2020, Roberts posted on Instagram to celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary, debunking the rumor that they've split up.

All three people who are involved in the rumor are busy with their respective projects. Winnick, known for her role in "Vikings" is set to be the lead of an upcoming series from ABC entitled "The Big Sky".

Just last week, Julia Roberts announced that she will star in a movie entitled "Leave the World Behind" with actor Denzel Washington.

Meanwhile, her husband Moder, who is a camera operator and director of photography, is working in post-production on the project that starred Winnick, which is what started the whole rumor.

A few months after the rumor was debunked, NW once again targeted Roberts and Moder. This time the tabloid claimed that the couple was going to get a divorce that will cost them $200 million.

The tabloid Star published the same story about the crumbling marriage of the Hollywood couple. However, the truth is that Roberts and Moder are very much in love, and one of the couples in Hollywood that stood the test of time.

As seen on Roberts' Instagram posts, Roberts and Moder have no signs of splitting, making all the stories false. As for the rumors that Roberts is starving herself, it is not true.

Sources close to the "Pretty Woman" star has debunked the rumor that she has an eating disorder or that she refuses to eat because of her failing marriage.

The many rumors of Roberts

Despite being debunked numerous times, NW has not stopped stalking Roberts and making up baseless stories.

In October 2019, the tabloid reported that Roberts was rekindling her relationship with her ex Jason Patric. In March 2020, NW claimed that Roberts is now pursuing her ex Benjamin Bratt, who is her "soulmate."

The tabloid basically claimed that she went back to two of her exes at the same time, which is ridiculous. Gossip Cop has proven that Roberts is not ending her marriage nor is she going back to any of her exes. The "Notting Hill" actress is happily married to Moder and is stronger than ever.

