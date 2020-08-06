A newly- initiated police dog in the United Kingdom has set the standards high for other police dogs in the Dyfed-Powys Police K-9 unit. During his first day of duty, Max, a German Shepherd, found a woman with her one-year-old child, who was reportedly has been missing for two days, as stated by the police department.

Max was leading the way of Police Constable Peter Lloyd, his human handler when he discovered the mother and child in an isolated area of Powys, which is Wale's protected area. The woman was then spotted by Lloyd on the edge of a ravine, asking for help, as stated by the Dyfed-Powys Police in a press release.

According to Inspector Jonathan Rees-Jones, the woman has not been contacted or seen in the past two days and her phone was broken, which increased the concern for her safety.

As reported by CBS, Rees-Jones said the car of the woman was discovered on a mountain road that provided information to the officers where to search for her. However, there was still a large area to search for her since the woman has been missing for two days already.

The search for the missing woman has been assisted by a search expert, the Brecon Mountain Rescue Team, and a National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter, according to the press release. After about an hour and a half of searching, the mother and the child were found, and that was all because of Max.

As stated by Rees-Jones, both the mother and the baby were safe, but cold and have been suspected to be in the area for a long period of time. According to the report, the mother and baby were then checked by a Mountain Rescue doctor and the ambulance service after arrangements were made.

Inspector Rees-Jones special mentioned the efforts of PC Pete Lloyd and Max, who were on their first day of duty after they have completed their training together and have covered a significant distance during the search for the missing woman together with her child, for locating them safe.

The inspector uttered that despite Max has just recently joined the team and received his license as a police dog, he immediately covered an open area search on the very first day of his operational shift, The Guardian reported.

As stated by the police, PC Pete Lloyd became a member of the Dyfed-Powys Police dog section in February. According to the release, Max, a general-purpose dog, will generally be used for locating and tracking people, tracking detaining suspects, and tracing discarded properties.

Lloyd uttered during the release that he was really pleased to have safely located the missing mother and the baby together with Max during their first operational deployment as a dog team.

The officer added that Max has remained focused all throughout the search and he proved that he was irreplaceable on the way he reacted to the cry for help of the woman that allowed them to locate the woman and the baby.



