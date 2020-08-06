Gardening is a straightforward and relaxing activity or hobby that can also be beneficial. Depending on the plants or vegetables you choose to plant, you could reduce the number of items on your shopping list. Here are some gardening tips and tricks to exercise your green fingers.

Another advantage to growing your own crops is it's healthier, and you can mix and match the produce that you want. Plants also help keep your environment clean by reducing air pollution so you can live even healthier.

You don't have to be an expert to start your very own garden, and these simple and easy to follow tips and tricks will let you get a good grasp of how to start and maintain your own green paradise.

1. Soil choice and drainage options

Critical factors in ensuring your crops yield good products and are healthy are choosing the right type of soil and giving them the right amount of drainage. This would require plenty of compost which is practically mandatory for any gardening activity.

Composting is relatively easy, all you have to do is save your leftover food, and better if you have eggshells, coffee grinds, and even apple cores.

Good drainage is also pretty simple to do, just make sure your containers have holes on the bottom part and place rocks beneath them to support the soil.

2. Garden tools

Whenever you're tending to your garden, it's much easier and more efficient to use tools to help with the activities. And keeping a spare set of gardening tools near your green home would go a long way in making your life easier whenever you need to maintain or repair some stuff.

A stash of hand tools and garden twine placed inside a waterproof container is an excellent practice to let you quickly dispose of weeds you see that could otherwise threaten your crops.

3. Keeping fungus away

One major enemy to all gardeners are fungi, and keeping them away from your crops is always a priority in avoiding dead plants. What you can use in place of commercial antifungal products is using cooking spices.

Spices are powerful antioxidants and contain antifungal and antibacterial properties. Examples that are easy to get are cinnamon, turmeric, and mustard. You can sprinkle a little bit of spice on top of your newly planted seeds that will help prevent damping off and mold growth. It's also best to reapply the spices after watering your crops.

4. It's all about placement

One great tip to make your overall gardening experience better is knowing where to place your crops. Various types of crops require different amounts of sunlight, some grow better under the shade, and some thrive on high heat.

An excellent trick to easily change your plants' locations is to place your pots on wheels or a trolley. This will make it much simpler for you to adjust your garden's location to suit your crops' needs.

5. Tool maintenance

Your gardening tools are your best friend in keeping your garden tidy and clean. But repeated use dulls your equipment and makes them less efficient. So make sure you do a thorough job of checking the condition of your tools and keeping them in tip-top shape.

Keeping your equipment clean and sharp would make them last longer. This little trick could also reduce your overall spending since you won't be replacing your tools as often as you would have.

