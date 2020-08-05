U.S President Donald Trump said that the U.S military generals informed him that they "feel" that the massive explosion that happened in Beirut, Lebanon on August 4 was an attack that was caused by a bomb. The explosion killed at least 70 people.

Attack and not an accident

President Trump was then asked why he called the incident an attack and not an accident since the Lebanese officials themselves said that they have not determined yet the cause of the explosion. Trump told reporters at the White House that "it would seem like ti based on the explosion."

Trump also said that he met with some of the U.S generals and that they "seem to feel that it was." He added that what happened was not "some kind of a manufacturing explosion type of an event. They seem to think it was an attack and it was some kind of a bomb."

President Trump offered his condolences to the victims of the explosion and he said that the United States is ready to assist Lebanon with whatever they need. Trump repeats that "it looks like a terrible attack" as reported by The New York Post.

Also Read: New York's Health Commissioner Resigns After Clashing with Mayor Bill de Blasio Over COVID-19 Response

A spokesman from the Pentagon declined to comment on the explosion in Lebanon, and he referred the questions back to the White House.

The explosion in Beirut flatted half of the port and also damaged the buildings in the capital. It also sent a massive mushroom cloud into the sky. Aside from the 70 people who died, there are more than 3,000 people injured and there were also bodies buried in the rubble, according to Lebanese officials.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately reported but according to initial reports, a fire had detonated a warehouse located at the port.

The chief of Lebanese General Security, Abbas Ibrahim, said that the explosion might have been caused by highly explosive material that was confiscated from a ship years ago and was stored at the port instead of being given to the military.

According to the local television channel LBC, the material was ammonium nitrate. The witnesses said that they saw a strange, orange cloud which is the same thing that appears when toxic nitrogen dioxide gas is released after an explosion involving nitrates.

The cause of the explosion

Officials are now blaming the explosive materials that were stored in a warehouse for six years. President Michel Aoun then tweeted that it was unacceptable that 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate were stored in the port unsafely.

The Lebanese officials are now investigating to find the trigger for the explosion. Those who are responsible would face maximum punishment according to the Supreme Defense Council, as reported by the BBC.

Numerous hospitals nearby are overwhelmed with patients and dozens of buildings were destroyed. President Aoun then declared a three-day mourning period and stated that the government would release 100 billion lira, or $66 million of emergency funds as reported by The New York Times.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab had talked about the dangerous warehouse that was in the port since 2014, but he said that it would not pre-empt the investigation. The local media also showed those who are trapped beneath the rubble.

Related Article: Fatal Beirut Explosion Kills At Least 70, Injures 4,000 After Dangerous Materials Ignited

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.