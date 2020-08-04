Dr. Oxiris Barbot, the health commissioner of New York City, has resigned from her position. In her resignation that was posted for the public to see, Dr. Barbot praises the Health Department of New York and said she will continue to protect the health of New Yorkers.

Dr. Barbot resigns

In her resignation letter, obtained by NBC New York, Dr. Barbot said that was an honor to serve as a health commissioner for the city and that even though she has left her post, the Health Department will continue to care for the residents, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Barbot also wrote that her commitment to New York City and the health of the public won't waver. She also talked about the achievements of the agency over the past years including using a racial equity lens to center communities at what they do.

The doctor also stated that they leveraged their public health data for policy and action in order to address structural inequities and to bridge public health and health care delivery to make sure that all of the communities have the opportunity to be healthy.

Also Read: Bill Gates Says Delays in Coronavirus Tests Are 'Insane' and 'Very Ineffective'

Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that Dr. Dave A. Chokshi is the new Commissioner of the City's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, as reported by The New York Times.

Dr. Chokshi has served at the highest level of local, state, and even federal health agencies. He also served at the New York city hospitals where he was in senior leadership roles over the past six years.

Dr. Chokshi was the Chief Population Health Officer and his team changed healthcare delivery for more than a million residents of New York. He also served as the key leader in the COVID-19 response of New York.

Mayor de Blasio said in a statement that Dr. Chokshi has spent his career fighting for the public and that he has helped lead New York city's public health system under unprecedented challenges. The mayor added that Dr. Chokshi is more than ready to fight the coronavirus spread in the city.

Mark Levine, a council member, issued a statement through his official Twitter account after Dr. Barbot announced her resignation. Levine called Dr. Barbot's resignation as a blow to the fight for public health in New York City.

Public criticism

Even though Dr. Barbot did not give a reason for her sudden resignation, Barbot faced massive criticism during the height of the coronavirus pandemic back in March when police unions demanded she resigns or be fired after she allegedly gave an emphatic rejection when the NYPD asked for more face masks for police officers.

Dr. Barbot issued an apology to the NYPD in May after reports that she rejected the request of cops for more personal protective equipment, as reported by ABC News.

In March, Dr. Barbot talked to Terence Monahan, the Chief of Department regarding more PPE for the cops, requesting for 500,000 masks for the department. Barbot stated that only 50,000 would be available and said, through a phone call, that she does not give two rats a*ss about the cops.

The two officials who knew about the situation and heard the phone call confirmed the incident to NBC New York that Dr. Barbot said the exact line to Monahan.

Related Article: China Using Coronavirus Pandemic as Cover Up to Silence, Detain Critics and Human Rights Violations?

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.