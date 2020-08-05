HEBEI, CHINA - Abusive acts of a cruel nanny circulated online after she was caught throwing a six-day-old baby around like a toy.

According to the father of the six-day-old baby boy, Mr. Tian, he reported the shocking incident right away to the police last week after discovering it on the security footage using his phone.

The 50-year-old domestic worker has been accused of hitting, slapping, and throwing the newborn child that she was supposed to take care of.

According to Mirror, the wife of the 26-year-old Mr. Tian sent the footage of the nanny's cruel act to numerous influential Chinese bloggers in a messaging platform, WeChat.

Living in the Northern part of China, the city of Shahe in the province of Hebei, the mother of the six-day-old boy claimed that the nanny had handled his son violently while looking after him.

This is not the first time that the nanny did this, during an interview the mother made a confession that the domestic worker had been caught beating her son just a few days ago.

Multiple clips circulated online regarding the claims of beating. Filmed on the morning of July 31, one clip shows that the domestic worker put the boy roughly onto the bed.

Taken on the same day, another section of the footage caught the 50-year-old nanny hitting the little boy, who has been crying in the early hours.

In a third video recorded from August 1, instead of singing a lullaby to the baby for him to sleep, the nanny put the baby to sleep impatiently instead.

After the video circulated online and went viral because of so much care for the baby, the Police launched an investigation on Monday to solve the case right away.

Based on the statement gathered by the local police, Mr. Tian claimed to have seen the nanny, Ms. Wang whacking his son's hands, buttocks, and feet on camera, The Sun reported.

Mr. Tian shared that he watched the home surveillance footage using a mobile application at around 6 pm on Saturday.

After witnessing what the nanny has been doing to his son, Mr. Tian argued with the domestic worker on the same day. The next day, Mr. Tian along with his elder brother filed a complaint to the domestic worker's agency about the service that they ate! -'treatment that the nanny showed towards Mr. Tian's son.

Instead of resolving the case, the two parties had an altercation regarding the claims just outside the domestic worker's company.

According to the report of the police, the altercation resulted in the delivery of Ms. Wang to the hospital. Based on the file, Ms. Wang tried to drive her car away and leave the scene in the company building. However, an enraged Mr. Tian used tools to wreck the car, which caused fear to the domestic worker.

The police also said that they are carrying out further investigations to have a full grasp on the story as it becomes bigger and bigger. But based on the gathered evidence for this incident. As of the moment, they are treating the incident as an administrative case but will continue to do their investigation, officers mentioned.

