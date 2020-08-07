A mother of two was shot to death while in the process of filming a rap video. This indcident left everyone in shock why anyone would commit such a crime.

During a shoot, a Florida man found out to his horror that he shot and killed a woman with a real pistol that should have fired non-live rounds. A theatrical rap video proved to be 'reel life' and what was supposed to be fake blood became real.

In the early morning of July 27, in a shoot location in Riverview, Florida, Haley Portner Cox, 23, was holding the camera while rolling for a music video together with her boyfriend Erik Bronowski, 22, reported Oxygen.

The suspect in the shooting, Jordan Jaime Silver, 20, was discovered by the police cringing while hiding in a patio when he realized what he committed. Police had him apprehended for loitering and prowling as mentioned in the affidavit of arrest, cited Knewz.

According to the accused shooter, who admitted was part of the production, he was innocent claiming that he is not aware that there are bullets in the gun. He also said that he did hear the gunshots and left.

Silver told the police that the script of the video was the staged kidnapping of Giovinie Bosques.

A prop gun and fake blood were the two things that Silver provided. Bosques told the detectives that shots rang when he was putting fake blood for a scene. He alleged seeing the victim lying on the ground, and the shooter brandishing the handgun, noted Tampa Bay Times.

He tried to run away from the shooter (Silver) by trying to dash for the car, then another shot rang again. Bosques hit the doors of houses to alarm others in the vicinity of the shooting.

Detectives were able to find a digicam that came from the set where the crime was committed. Another bonus are images captured during the shooting.

Based on the evidence, a video was obtained showing Silver holding the pistol. In one clip, he was acting weird, but Bosques attempted to talk him down. The shooter has killed Cox and injured Bronowski already which alarmed him.

At one point, the affidavit remarked that Silver was acting weird when filming the rap video.

Cox was working the camera during the shoot. A gunshot was fired, but no altercation was heard in the recording. She was hit by a bullet in the cheek that killed her, remarked the police.

Three gunshots were heard in the recording. Bosques said something, dropped the camera and ran for his life. Three cartridges were found at the crime scene.

Bronowski, the boyfriend of Cox has survived, with two hits to the chest and thigh but he is in critical condition at the Tampa General Hospital.

