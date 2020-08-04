After the arrest of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, more court documents and transcripts were unsealed revealing detailed information about what really happened on the private island of billionaire pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein. Prince Andrew was also dragged in the controversy after Virginia Giuffre, an alleged victim, finally spoke up.

Prince Andrew's fetish

The private island, which is located in the US Virgin Islands, is said to be where powerful and rich men gather to have illegal sexual intercourse with underage girls as young as 14 years old.

The New York Post was able to secure some of the said documents, and in one document it was alleged that United Kingdom's Prince Andrew liked to lick in between the toes of his victims, including Virginia Roberts Giuffre's toes.

Virginia Giuffre, one of the many sex slaves of Epstein, was sent to the island when she was only 15 years old. Giuffre was forced by Epstein and Maxwell to spend two days with the Prince at Epstein's ranch. In her book proposal, Giuffre revealed some of the fetishes that the rich and powerful men had.

As reported by the The Daily Mail, Giuffre said that it was difficult for her to meet some of the demands of the "clients" because some of them were outright questionable, including the fetish of the Prince.

Giuffre claimed that Epstein and Maxwell pimped her out, and she had to have sex with Prince Andrew three times. Meanwhile, Prince Andrew denied all of her claims.

According to Giuffre, Prince Andrew loved her feet and he loved to lick between her toes. But she said that there was not much passion between them because having sex with him was just a "job" to her and she was just one of his girls.

In 2001, Giuffre had to spend some time alone with Prince Andrew, and at that time she was 17 years old. She had to meet with the Prince after already having sex with him once when they were in London.

Prince Andrew was 41 years old at the time. Giuffre is now 36 years old and is a mother of three. She explained to her lawyers how she met up with Prince Andrew and that he had the same old "cheesy grin" which she described as quite a "sight." She said the Prince loves to receive massages or to take him "horseback riding."

Epstein and Maxwell would often ask her about her time with Prince Andrew, and Giuffre said they would look like "proud parents" after she had sex with the Prince. She was paid $1000 by Epstein for her time with Prince Andrew.

Epstein's clients

Aside from Giuffre's testimony, the authorities were also able to retrieve Epstein's infamous log book. The book contains all of the names of the people who boarded his private plane to go to his private island, as reported by Refinery 29.

Some of the famous names in the book are Alan Dershowitz, a Harvard law professor, President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton, Leslie Wexner of Victoria's Secret, U.S. Attorney General William Barr, filmmaker Woody Allen, hotelier Thomas Pritzker of the Hyatt hotels and former Maine Senator George Mitchell.

