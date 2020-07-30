British socialite and Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell was revealed to have taken pictures of numerous topless underage girls and kept them in a folder. The said folder was stored in Epstein's home, according to court documents.

Epstein's butler

In 2018, the documents were unsealed, and it included a sworn deposition from Epstein's ex-maintenance worker and butler, Juan Alessi, who made the claims, as reported by The Mirror.

In 2016, the deposition was made and it reads that Ghislaine Maxwell kept an album full of pictures of underage girls. Alessi said that Maxwell did it so often that it was like a hobby.

Alessi's statement was presented to one of the lawyers of Epstein's victim, Virginia Giuffree. Giuffree said that Prince Andrew of the UK had sex with her three times.

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew denied that he knows who the victim is and that he had never had any sexual relationship with a minor. Giuffree sued Maxwell for defamation after the socialite said that Giuffree made up the allegations.

Alessi also claimed that he found numerous racy sex toys in Epstein's mansion in Palm Beach, including a shiny black costume and a double-ended dildo in Maxwell's closet, as reported by The New York Post.

Alessi, who worked at Epstein's mansion alongside his wife, claimed that he saw over 100 females go to the house while he worked there. He was even asked to pay some of the women. He said that he would usually go to the bank and withdraw $10,000. He would then fill out a receipt but he was not given an explanation of why the women were paid.

Alessi also said that Epstein threatened them, and made them swear to secrecy. He said Epstein warned them that there will be consequences if they ever "spilled the beans."

Maxwell was arrested this month and she is now facing six charges, including abuse and transporting minors to engage in sexual acts.

The 58-year-old socialite pleaded not guilty of the claims and she denies all the allegations that she was the one who picked the underage girls and sent them to Epstein's home so that he could sexually abuse them.

A judge in New York denied her bail and she is still in custody in Brooklyn. She is due to stand trial next year and if convicted, could face 35 years in jail.

The photos

On July 28, a judge ordered five documents, which are all part of the 418 page-long depositions that Maxwell gave in the settled lawsuit, to be made public. The ruling was done last week but Maxwell's camp was given the chance to make an appeal for at least a week.

The victim, Giuffree, was pictured with both Prince Andrew and Maxwell, despite both of them claiming they don't know her.

Prince Andrew was asked to cooperate with the police over Maxwell's case, and Prince Andrew's team said that he offered to help the FBI over the investigation, as reported by The Sun.

On July 27, Maxwell's lawyers asked the court to not publish information about the case, they also filed for permission to identify the witnesses of the case.

