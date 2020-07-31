Outside their cell doors, three Georgia convicted inmates have been lauded for saving the life of a guard who fell unconscious due to a cardiac attack.

They were namely Terry Loveless, Mitchell Smalls, and Walter Whitehead who immediately came to the aid of Deputy Warren Hobbs when he collapsed on his desk.

The deputy also suffered a head injury while overseeing a jail housing unit.

The deputy from Gwinnett County Jail was supervising the unit when the aforementioned inmates noticed that he seemingly was not feeling well, according to the sheriff's office posted on social media, reported Wral.

The trio phoned for help for Deputy Warren Hobbs as well as asked for assistance from the deputy's radio. Aid soon arrived and Hobbs was provided medical help, indicated News Voice.

The inmates were filmed speeding to rescue the deputy upon him managing to previously electronically unlatch their cells.

Smalls first warned the remainder of his co-inmates to the incident through knocking loudly on his door, reported Digital Tariq. Whitehead and Lovelace immediately ran to Hobbs' call when the guard unbolted their cell door.

According to Whitehead, "It scared me. I don't care if it's a police officer or whoever it was. I will do whatever I can to save a man. I don't want anyone to die."

Records indicated the charges against the inmates who helped save the life of the said guard. Smalls was charged for drug and battery charges, while Loveless and Whitehead were taken into custody for drug charges.

The noise of door banging appeared to have prompted Hobbs to be conscious again then he unlatched Loveless and Whitehead's cell who were filmed running from their room to help him.

According to Smalls, he hollered, shouted, and pounded on the door to prompt everybody to wake up.

Deputy Hobbs said that he can only recall a drum-like sound and sounds of people screaming his name as he recovered at his residence. He split his head open upon the fall to the concrete floor.

The whole unit was filled with noise, the statement from the office indicated.

The sheriff's office stated that they acknowledge the 3 inmates for not hesitating and for their courage, kindness, and determination when they came to the rescue of the guard.

"The inmates whose rooms were close enough to see what was happening began pounding on their doors," the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook.

"Soon the entire unit was thundering with noise as many inmates pounded on the doors shouting for our deputy who lay unconscious and heavily bleeding on the floor."

They continued regarding the inmates who saved the guard's life that their deputy later stated that while he was not aware that he had been unconscious, he became aware of the said pounding with the inmates screaming his name repeatedly.

According to inmate Loveless, the deputy seized hold of his desk and pulled himself up.

