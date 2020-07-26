A mother from Kentucky was arrested and sentenced to 25 years in prison on July 23. According to the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky, the woman produced child pornography that involved children as young as 9 months old.

The 26-year-old suspect, Paige Cagle, pleaded guilty back in January to a single count. She admitted that she sexually abused children from 9 months old to 1 1/2 years of age and has made two videos of sexual abuse while she lived in Missouri. Three more videos were made while she lived in Kentucky.

Cagle admitted that she shared the explicit videos with other people through Dropbox. She also confessed that she had numerous child porn photos of girls from 4 to 13 years old, as reported by Crime Online.

US Attorney Robert M. Duncan, Jr. said that Cagle's production of child pornography was heinous, and the sentence that was imposed by the court was well justified by the facts presented on the case.

According to the suspect's plea agreement, a source tipped off the authorities about Cagle's activities. The said third-party source said he received the child porn images from the suspect back in March 2019. The suspect was indicted in April 2019.

The said third party was Cagle's former friend who knew her well when she resided in Missouri. The third-party source was investigated for receiving child porn, so he told authorities that he got the content from Cagle who was already living in Kentucky then.

The affidavit of the case indicated that the 9-month-old child and the 1 1/2-year-old child that was seen in the videos was her own daughter. She also told authorities that she had been abused when she was a child and she had been viewing child porn since she was a teenager. She said that she wanted to stop the habit.

Cagle will now serve 85% of her sentence, which is 21 years and 3 months, and she will be on probation for life, according to the US Attorney's Office.

In March 2019, a mother from Rizal, Philippines was arrested for sexually exploiting her own daughter and selling the videos of her performing sex acts to a client in Australia. The arrest was made through an entrapment operation by both Australian and Filipino police forces.

The Australian client, who is based in Sydney, was also arrested by the authorities. According to authorities, the mother has been exploiting her daughter since 2018. She had been selling photos and streaming videos of the girl performing sexual acts to the Australian client.

The mother is now facing charges of child abuse and human trafficking. Meanwhile, the little girl has been placed under the custody of the Department of Social Welfare and Development, as reported by CNN.

The police said that the evidence that was gathered by the Australian Federal Police showed that the suspect obtained child pornography from the Philippines. When the authorities investigated the digital evidence that they got, they saw that the videos and the materials all came from the Philippines.

The materials were produced by the mother and were sold online. The Internet Protocol or the IP address of the computing that was used by the mother was traced.

