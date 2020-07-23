A Montana man ccused with 60 child sex abuse counts got a deferred sentence of twelve months. This was enabled after he agreed to a plea deal.

According to New York Post, there was an intercession on behalf of the accused that altered the final judgment of the court.

Illicit photos on his phone implicated him

The perpetrator was identified as William Edward Miller Jr., 51, who was apprehended in February 2019. He was arrested after a 14-year-old high school female student informed the authorities that she was raped by him. According to the girl, it happened at her home in 2018.

The victim alleged that Miller also ordered an 11-year old boy to rape her. While this was happening, Miller was allegedly watching by the corner.

In August, the state prosecutors accused Miller of 64 instances of committing child abuse. Irrefutable evidence was discovered when investigators uncovered files of child pornography and bestiality that was stored on his mobile phone and laptop according to Great Falls Tribune.

A search warrant was issued by the courts after Miller called his acquaintances to go his home and destroy his mobile cited KFBB. Law enforcement authorities immediately searched his home for possible evidence they can use against him.

During the progress of the case against Miller, a plea deal was offered by prosecutors that would drop most of the charges against him.

In the trial, he declared himself guilty to one instance of felony sexual abuse of children. Another charge that he admitted to was one instance of misdemeanor unsworn falsification to authorities.

In the courts of Cascade County

The case was heard in the presence of Cascade County District Judge Elizabeth Best. On Monday, the sentence given to Miller is to stay at the Cascade County Detention Center for six months on account of a misdemeanor. About 384 days was credited to him when he was incarcerated in the detention center.

For the felony charge against him, the accused was given a one-year sentence for child sex abuse counts. Other things he was required to do was to complete sex offender treatment, according to True Crime daily. Conditions of the deferred sentence mentioned that it would be permanent on Miller's record.

The main reason for apprehending and charging the defendant was a felony count involving 17-year-old Shiloh Young. She is now 19 years old, and her photo in Miller's possession was used as evidence in the case.

She has been married to Miller for 90 days when she testified in court. She claimed that her photograph found in Miller's possession was taken with her consent. To get heat off from her husband, Young also added that she took the photo herself.

In a statement, Mrs. Miller said that her husband is a compassionate, kind, and empathetic husband. She also insisted that he never controlled or manipulated her. In addition to that, Mrs. MIller also denied allegations that she was ever victimized by her husband.

